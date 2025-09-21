Steve Herbert: An absolute hammering in Nottingham

I guess it’s nice to get these thrashings out the way early doors. A thrashing is exactly what we got at Notts County on Saturday, when Reds went down 4-0 away from home.

It was a bizarre scoreline, especially as Crawley had been in complete control for much of the first half despite neither side really creating much.

It was a lack of closing down that cost us right on halftime that sent the magpies in a goal to the good.

Scott Lindsey’s men came out after the interval with some intent, and just when we thought we might get back into the game we pressed the self destruct button, by allowing Notts County the freedom of the pitch to put the game to bed. It was most definitely a game to forget.

View from the away end at Meadow Lane.

It was a day that started for myself and my traveling companions on the 0830 train from Three Bridges. A quick Wetherspoons breakfast at St Pancras and we were all heading north to Nottingham. Two hundred and fifty-nine fans made the effort, which is a decent following for us. It was just a shame the team didn’t turn up.

One thing I will say though, Nottingham is a great place to drown your sorrows, and drown them we did post match in the aptly named canal house pub, which even has a canal boat moored up inside the place. It’s a stunning venue with loads of beers on tap. I would definitely recommend a visit to this place if you are ever in Nottingham.

What we need to do now is pick ourselves up and get back to winning ways at home to Barrow next weekend. Hopefully this game was just a one off, and Scott can work his magic to get us firing on all cylinders again. Because performances like that aren’t the norm for us.

Scott knows he has a decent squad this season, it will be down to him to pick his players up and get them scoring goals and winning football matches again.

Come on you Reds!