Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert gives his thoughts on the Carol Bates situation.

After two weeks without football, I was desperate to write about a crucial comeback against relegation rivals Burton Albion last Saturday, in what could turn out to be a very important point come the end of the season.

But unfortunately all that will have to wait as we wake up to the news that someone we all know and respect, Carol Bates, has been relieved of her match day duties at the club due to a tweet aimed at the CEO.

The tweet in question was in response to a ridiculously timed and worded survey for Reds fans to answer. With questions such as, Which animal best represents Crawley Town FC? and If Crawley Town FC was a dish, what would it be and why?

Myself, Carol Bates and others at Maidenhead Utd away this season.

Whoever thought this would be a good idea in the middle of a relegation battle of all things is beyond me.

It just shows the sort of decisions being made by people who really don't understand the culture and concept of English football. In America sport is a franchise where clubs and fans get moved like sheep to different states and different teams. In pretty much the rest of the world, especially Europe and South America, you follow a team, through birthright or parentage and stay loyal to that side.

It's a contrast that our cousins from across the pond just don't seem to understand. By picking on Carol, they have picked a fight with all of us. This is the same Carol Bates who's services to football, most notably women's football in Crawley, has earned her a BEM. (British Empire Medal)

So if our Queen (God rest her soul) believes she's good enough for the Country, she's certainly good enough for Crawley Town football club.

After all the euphoria of last season, it's a shame that we are still having to put up with owners who just don't understand the concept of a football club and its local community.