Steve Herbert: If we are to survive relegation back to League Two, we are doing it the hard way

As fans, we can absolutely take a poor performance from time to time, and with it the results that come with these off days.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But after not capitalising against ten men Blackpool last week with a lacklustre performance, surely we should have come out firing on all cylinders against a Cambridge United side that started the day below us in the table and should have been lambs to the slaughter at the Broadfield Stadium.

Unfortunately though, as has been the case on so many occasions this season, we end up gifting the opposition the first goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now people can say what they like about a push or a foul on our goalkeeper for Cambridge's opening goal. What people need to realise is that this is the EFL, not the Premier League where 'VAR' will bubble wrap the slightest touch on a keeper.

The calm before the storm, Broadfield Stadium awaiting the arrival of Cambridge United on Saturday.

Unfortunately you don't get that luxury lower down the leagues. As much as our current goalkeeper can pull off a spectacular save, what he lacks is a presence to come and take the ball.

Now I've played football as a goalkeeper, all be it at a much lower level in the Sussex non-league scene where it's probably just as physical, and I know you need to have some strength and aggression about you to come and command your box and deal with the physicality that is thrown at you.

When I watch some of the goals we've conceded this season, I don't see a goalkeeper that's at all commanding or inspiring for the defenders in front of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now before people start thinking I'm picking on one player I'm not. It doesn't take one player to save us. The whole team need to take responsibility and man-up for the relegation battle we currently find ourselves in.

If we are to survive we are going to be doing it the hard way. Where away wins are now required as much as home ones.

To every single Crawley Town player including goalkeepers, pull your sleeves up and be counted!