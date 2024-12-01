Steve Herbert: Reds can now focus on League One survival

Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert gives his opinion on the latest goings on at the Reds.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nobody should throw away a 2-0 lead, especially at home, but that's exactly what happened to Crawley Town on Saturday in the FA Cup. Reds raced into a two-goal lead and really took the game to the Imps in the opening 20 minutes, but then allowed Lincoln back into the game far to easily with some shocking defending.

By the 48th minute the game had been completely turned on its head with the Lincolnshire side leading 4-2. A third goal by Crawley eight minutes from time from Jeremy Kelly simply glossed over the scoreline, with only back-up keeper Eddie Beach coming out of the game with any real credit with some unbelievable saves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a football club we've had some incredible moments over the years in the FA Cup. But unfortunately our name won't be in the draw with the big boys for round three this time.

Crawley Town fans celebrate a goal in the FA Cup | Picture: Eva Gilbert

What it does mean is manager Rob Elliot and his coaching team can now focus on continuing the excellent turnaround in results in the league. Hopefully starting this Tuesday night at Rob's old club Charlton Athletic.

A huge following is expected at the famous Valley from West Sussex, and the boys are going to need all the support they can get to continue the decent league form of late.

With the Christmas season now upon us, games will be coming thick and fast for an already over-stretched squad that has had no luck with injuries this season. No fewer than eight key players were missing from the defeat of Lincoln in the cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let's hope some of these players return soon. Because as we've already found out League One is a very unforgiving league.

I'm sure our owners have already identified some reinforcements to booster the squad, but unfortunately we will have to wait until January for any players to come in.

Let's hope Xmas comes early in Winfield Way, with a few more points on the board before Steve Evans climbs down your chimney on Christmas Day!