Steve Herbert: Throwing away leads - it’s happened again

Crawley Town fan Steve Herbert give his thoughts on the loss at Bolton.

For 68 minutes on Saturday at Bolton, the Reds looked invincible. A non-eventful first half, but a controlled one came and went, with Crawley exploding into life after halftime.

Three superbly taken goals saw Rob Elliott's men take a commanding 3-1 lead, only for the unthinkable to happen all over again. Now I don't need to remind anyone about our little day out in the West Country at Exeter City over the festive period, where we surrendered a 4-1 lead to end up with a draw.

This time we ended up eclipsing that, by losing 4-3. When your luck's down it's certainly down. A clear foul on Goalkeeper Jojo in Devon was missed by the referee that day. This time a free kick was awarded to Bolton and allowed to be taken quickly with a Crawley defender on the floor injured.

Reds fans on route to Bolton Wanderers Stadium.

It was another huge bit of injustice. The two Bolton goals that followed were both aided by wicked deflections. The winning goal being scored in the twelve minute of injury time.

Lady Luck most certainly isn't with us right now and that needs to change and fast. What should of been a milestone moment for the club, playing in front of a 20,000 plus league crowd for the first time in our history, turned sour with a huge slice of injustice once again. It means the boys need to pick themselves up off the floor now for what is going to be a huge week for the football club with three home games in a row.

It's certainly time to make home form count. Stevenage, Wycombe and Wigan are the visitors, and realistically we need at least two wins out of those three just to touch base again with the teams flirting with relegation above us.

Big week and a big challenge for the team, but hopefully one they can achieve! #COYR