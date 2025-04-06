Steve Herbert: Until Crawley Town's survival is not possible, I’m going to believe
A 4-3 home defeat to Peterborough last Tuesday night, that deserved so much more, was followed by a heartbreaking 3-1 loss at Stevenage on Saturday after Reds had recovered from a goal down to get level.
After that equaliser at Stevenage it only looked like there would be one winner. But not for the first time this season, and probably the main reason we find ourselves in this precarious position, we failed to defend when it matters. Especially from set-plays.
This time a long throw undid us in the 89th minute to allow Stevenage to go back in front. It was a moment in the season that we all want to forget – a bit like the rash challenge by Adeyemo against Peterborough four days before that cost us so dearly.
This season has been all about moments going against us, Birmingham, Wrexham, Exeter, Bolton… the list is endless. I’ve never seen a Crawley side have so much bad luck during a single season before.
If we are to return to League Two, then so be it, with local trips to Bromley, Barnet and hopefully AFC Wimbledon to look forward to. But I’m a believer, and all the time we have a mathematical chance to achieve the impossible and stay in League One, I’m going to believe.
Birmingham City haven’t lost at home in the league all season, it would be such a Crawley Town thing to go to St Andrews and be the first team to win there. After all, upsetting the big boys is just what we do.
Bring on Leyton Orient on Saturday. As fans, all we want to see is a bit of pride and a bit of fight, something that is the absolute minimum, playing in a Scott Lindsey side!
#COYR