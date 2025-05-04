Steve Herbert: What a rollercoaster of a season we have just witnessed for Crawley Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

What a rollercoaster of a season we have just witnessed. When the final whistle blew at Shrewsbury on Saturday it was one of closure and relief. Closure that we can now focus on getting things in place to have a crack at promotion again next season, and relief that we can all now have a well earned rest, physically, emotionally and financially!

The journey we have all been on this season has certainly been an exciting one. The last time we were in League One nine years ago, we were facing the likes of Preston, Wolves, Bournemouth and Sheffield United. You wonder where the Wrexhams and Birminghams will be in nine years time? Champions League maybe? With the owners they have you wouldn’t put it past them.

As for Crawley Town a 2-1 win in Shropshire on the final day has left us in 21st place just one point from safety. The fact we have gone down by such a small margin gets you thinking about all the wasted opportunities we’ve had throughout the season.

Certainly the collapses at Exeter and Bolton spring to mind. But also the injustice of certain games, with the Wrexham game at the Broadfield Stadium and their late winner certainly coming to mind!

A club statement was released by chairman Preston Johnson on Saturday evening, and it was one of positivity and optimism for what now lays ahead. It’s clear for all to see that the vision we have as a club is to bounce back at the first opportunity, and with Scott Lindsey at the wheel I’d say we have every chance of achieving that - especially as it looks like he’s going to be able to keep the main bulk of his squad together, plus add to it with the quality needed to get us off to the best possible start in League Two next season.

As for us fans, what an incredible season it’s been, certainly when it comes to our numbers at home and away where we have virtually doubled our figures.

I hope everyone now renews their season tickets for August, and we continue to take huge numbers away. With AFC Wimbledon, Bromley and Barnet being our local trips, I have absolute confidence that we will fill up away ends with a sea of Red once again.

Have a great summer everyone! #COYR