Crawley Town’s final game of 2022 is a trip to The Lamex Stadium to face Steve Evans’ impressive Stevenage side, writes Elliot Raccio.

The former Crawley manager has done a phenomenal job at Stevenage and has them sat comfortably in the top three in League Two.

Having not finished above 10th since the 2014/15 season Evans has done a fantastic job to get this Stevenage side firing, as they have endured a wonderful first half of the season.

There was a lot of change on the pitch in the summer after Boro’s 21st place finish last campaign.

Steve Evans (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

As Reds fans will be aware of how good Steve Evans is at putting teams together it seems as though he’s done it again with Stevenage and is on course to take them to League One.

What has been a very good 2022 for Stevenage has been quite the opposite for Crawley as they have struggled throughout the year.

It has been a disappointing year for an ambitious Crawley who really haven’t met expectations.

This will be Matthew Etherington’s first away game in charge of Crawley and he won’t visit many tougher places in this division.

Stevenage have lost just one of their 11 league games at home so far this campaign, conceding only five goals in the process.

The Red Devils also haven’t enjoyed their trips to Stevenage recently, with their last win at The Lamex Stadium coming in 2016, where a Matt Harrold goal gave Crawley a 1-0 win.

Stevenage haven’t lost in any of the last four games between the sides, including the victory earlier in the season.

Boro were 2-1 winners at The Broadfield Stadium as Jordan Roberts and Luke Norris’ goals condemned Crawley to defeat.

Norris and Roberts have been key to Stevenage throughout the season and cause a huge threat going forward.

The pair of them and Danny Rose are Stevenage’s top scorers in the league as they all have five goals to their name.

