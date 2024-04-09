Steyning have advantage ahead of SCFL title crunch clash… Worthing United slip up at Mile Oak

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kevin Green’s team lead the Dockers at the top of the table by six points. They have two games left, Newhaven three, so a win at Fort Road would be huge.

Newhaven play their game in hand this evening – away to play-off hopefuls Haywards Heath.

Crowborough are the only other team that can still catch Steyning, whose latest victory was a 5-1 win over Saltdean last Saturday at the Birchwood Shooting Field.

Harry Shooman, Steyning MoM v Saltdean | Picture: Steyning Town FC

Steyning started on the front foot and Mark Goldson was twice foiled at close range by Saltdean keeper Jordan Hawkins.

A good shout for a penalty was waved away when Harry Shooman seemed to be fouled as he burst into their box.

On 23 minutes it was first blood to Saltdean when a sloppy pass in midfield enabled them to break away resulting in Harley Damario slotting wide of Lucas Goetzke to give them the lead.

Steyning levelled on 34 minutes when Goldson nipped in to knock the ball past Jordan Hawkins for 1-1.

As the rain set in, Steyning started the second half still pressing.

Five minutes in a Lloyd Francis corner caused a bit of a scramble right in the goalmouth resulting in skipper Jack Barnes heading in for 2-1.

Five minutes later it was 3-1 when Nathan Da Costa and Nathan Cooper combined to set up Shooman who leathered the ball into the top corner.

On 60 minutes another Francis corner was headed on by Shooman for Barnes to scissor kick wide of the keeper for four.

With the last kick of the match Shooman bent in goal number five after being set up by Cooper.

Steyning go to Newhaven on Saturday and play the Peter Bentley Cup semi-final v Haywards Heath at Hassocks next Tuesday.

Mile Oak 3 Worthing United 2

SCFL Division 1

Although the Mavericks went into the break 2-0 up, courtesy of a Dean Sherwood free kick and penalty, it was scarcely deserved – for the first 30 minutes the home side had been on top.

Mile Oak, despite injuries to key players, dominated the second period – and scored three to take the points.

Goring CC FC 3 Angmering 5

Chichester Charity Cup SF

A disappointing performance from Goring ended in defeat to Angmering in the semi-final.

Angmering took a deserved lead on 16 minutes through striker Lee Seager.

Goring went close to equalising through Conor Pomeroy and Hayden Briggs but Angmering doubled the lead on 33 minutes when Aidan Gravett latched on to a ball from Jack Shorter.

Goring reduced arrears on 35 minutes when Pomeroy made no mistake from a Todor Bankov pass, but Jake Chaplin added a third for Angmering.

Pomeroy scored his second from the spot after 55 minutes but further goals from Angmering's Karl Tizzard and Gravett's second took the score to 5-2 before a consolation from Luke Tate made it 5-3.

Goring's bid for the WSFL Division 1 title takes them to East Dean on Saturday.

Yapton 10 Fittleworth 1

West Sussex Lge Div 2S

]Yapton ensured they will escape relegation when they thrashed Fittleworth after a less than certain start.

It took 25 minutes for James Shaw to open the scoring, then came three fine saves in quick succession from Yapton keeper Jake Dean.

Minutes from the interval, Shaw's substitute Tom Ayling fired home two more and Yapton were on their way.