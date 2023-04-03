Steyning Town and Little Common share spoils – Selsey put four past Montpelier Villa

Steyning Town and Little Common drew 1-1 at The Shooting Field and we’ve heard from both camps. Here’s how both clubs have reported on the SCFL premier tussle..

Steyning Town 1 Little Common 1

by Dave Perrett for Steyning Town

This match with mid-table Little Common finished honours-even after a hard fought 1-1 draw at the Birchwood Shooting Field.

Steyning and Little Common in action | Picture: Chris Gregory - see more at http://www.scfl.org.uk/FixtureDetail.php?fixtureID=9346

We came into this fixture hoping to bounce back from Tuesday's disappointing defeat to AFC Uckfield but expecting a hard game against a Common side who have had some decent results in recent weeks. With the sun shining (really!) the match started end-to-end.

Early on, Jack Langford came close to putting us ahead and down our end a superb point-blank save by Lucas from Common talisman Lewis Hole kept them out. However, on 25 minutes it was the visitors who broke the deadlock when frontman Sam Ellis swept a low ball in from the left wide of Lucas for 0-1.

We regrouped and pressed to get back into the game but things were a little slow and scrappy at times with a lot of stoppages making it difficult to find fluidity going forward. Near the break we won a free-kick on the edge of their box which Langford struck into the wall. Half-time 0-1

We came out for the second half very determined. Throughout, we had the lion's share of possession, applying most of the pressure with Charlie Meehan and Dom Johnson-Fisher working hard down the flanks.

On 60 minutes we were aided by the dismissal of Common defender Feakins for a second yellow. However, the East Sussex side compensated well and remained resolute at the back and hard to penetrate.

When we did, Johnson-Fisher shot just wide of left after a strong run into their box and minutes later Jack Barnes struck a low one that shaved the right post. Langford and sub Max Howell also went close with good attempts.

Just when it looked like time was running out and it just wasn't going to be our day, on 92 minutes (injury time) we finally got our reward. After another strong run into their box, Johnson-Fisher was scythed down and Jack Barnes stepped up to drill the resulting spot-kick into the bottom right corner to level the score (and spark some silly theatrics from their goalkeeper!).

Town line up - Szendela-Gletzke, Hallett, Clark (Robinson), Barnes (capt), Da Costa, Downer, Meehan, Baker (Howell), Langford, Djemali, Johnson-Fisher Unused subs - Maguire, Fatuda, Bant

Looking ahead we have four matches remaining as follows:-

(Easter) Saturday 8th April - away to Lingfield - KO 3pm

(Easter) Monday 10th April - home to Hassocks - KO 11am

Saturday 15th April - home to Crawley Down Gatwick - KO 3pm

Saturday 22nd April - away to Eastbourne United - KO 3pm

Here's how Little Common FC saw it...

A dubious penalty two minutes into injury ensured ten-man Little Common had to settle for a share of the spoils at high-flying Steyning Town on Saturday.

The Commoners were missing a trio of players in Jamie Bunn, Lewis Parsons and Ollie Weeks but James Miriam-Batchelor did make a return to the starting line-uopening half was a fairly even affair with both teams having chances to open the scoring.

Matt Cruttwell made a good save with his legs to deny an early chance for the hosts whilst Freddie Warren was denied by a last ditch tackle as he prepared to pull the trigger at the other end. Warren once again went close when he muscled his way through on goal but the home keeper repelled his goal bound effort.

The opening goal came in the 26th minute when a superb run by Sam Ellis saw him pull the ball back at the near post for Lewis Hole to prod home. The hosts saw a header drift wide and a long range effort fail to trouble Cruttwell as they pushed for an equaliser.

Five minutes into the second half saw a pivotal moment in the match when Common were reduced to ten-men when Paul Feakins picked up his second caution of the afrernoon. With a one man advantage, the hosts started to dominate proceedings as Common looked to hold onto their slender lead. Despite dominating possession, Town failed to cause too many problems for the Common defence, often wasteful in the final third.

Two long range efforts cleared the crossbar and another was deflected wide as Common held firm. The hosts were fortunate not to find themselves down to ten men as well when Cruttwell was caught late with a nasty looking challenge having already claimed the ball.

Common's hard work was undone in the dying minutes when, after a coming together in the area, the referee pointed to the spot for another questionable decision. The resultant penalty was slotted home and Common were able to see out the remaining two minutes to claim a well earned point.

Montpelier Villa 0 Selsey 4

SCFL Division 1

Selsey are just four points off a top four spot after recording their third win in eight days, a 4-0 success at Montpelier Villa.

Blues boss Daren Pearce rated this a good win on the road against a dogged Montpelier side who are fighting hard to stay in the division.

Shane Brazil (2), Kai Thompson and Thomas Blamire got the goals.

He said: “We always knew it was going to be tough and we prepared right.

"Although missing a few regulars the younger squad members didn't let themselves or the team down, stepping up when they are needed and performing very well.

"We went about the game really well and took an early lead.

"Montpelier to their credit didn't fold or give in – they carried on trying to make it hard for us with the occasional set-piece needing to be defended well by our lads.

"We maybe could have gone in at half-time with more of an advantage than 1-0, making it more comfortable for.us.

“Second half we came.out looking to put the game to bed and we managed to do this with confidence, playing the way we can, creating and taking our chances, scoring three more goals and putting the game out of reach of our hosts.

"It was a good day at the office... a 4-0 win away from home and with more players making their senior debuts moving up from the under-18s.

"It's great to have these lads using the pathway the club offer to senior football. They were a credit to the football club.

On Tuesday night Selsey travel to Worthing United for their fourth game in ten days.

