Steyning Town 2 Eastbourne Town 0

SCFL premier

by Richard Woodbridge

Selsey's Vinny North shields the ball from a Locksheath defender in pre-season action | Picture: Chris Hatton

Steyning continued their promising early season form with a 2-0 home win over Eastbourne Town at home on Saturday. On a blustery day at The Shooting Field The Barrowmen played plenty of good possession based football and were in control for large parts of the game but found their opponents dogged a tough to break down.

Town made a few changes. With Cooper away Lats Oladokun came in a for a competitive debut at centre half, and Edwards and Meehan were back in as starters with Clark and Leahy rotated to the bench. Ex Steyning U18 Tommy Charlwood also took his place on the Town bench for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately the game was settled by a goal in either half. Firstly on the half hour mark Ross Edwards thumped home a fine bullet heaqder from a pin point corner and then midway through the second half Harry Shooman finished off a well worked moved with a clever header at the far post angled back across the keeper from a lovely cross by man of the match Lloyd Francis.

After going 2 up and seemingly putting the game to bed Town became a bit ragged and gifted up a few good opportunities to let our visitors back in to the game, however a combination of poor finishing and good keeping from Lucas kept them at bay. The Barrowmen themselves also passed up an number of opportunities to increase the size of the win, but ultimately it finished 2-0.

The downside of a good afternoon for Steyning was seeing centre forward Jack Langford hobbling off the pitch in the first half, with a recurrance of the hamstring injury that has been dogging him through pre season. We wish Jack a swift recovery.

Steyning: Lucas, Hallett, Shooman, Barnes, Oladokun, Da Costa, Remfry, Edwards, Langford, Francis, Meehan Subs used: Goldson, Towning, Clark, Leahy, Charlwood.

Att 115

Loxwood 0 Steyning Town 4

SCFL premier

by Richard Woodbridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barrowmen made it 3 wins out of 3 after a routine victory over Loxwood on Tuesday evening which included some very well taken goals.

With a few changes to the squad from Saturday we saw Cooper returning to the starting line up after being absent at the weekend. Goldson took his place up centrally up front in the absence of the injured Langford and Leahy stepped back in to a central midfield role

Oladokun dropped to the bench, as did Hallett, joined by the returning Axell and Radley-Martin, and recent signing, youngster Billy Fuller made his first appearance in the Town squad.

Town were fast out the blocks, and in fact playing some sensational football during the first 20 minutes. Pressing their hosts hard and playing some excellent possession based football. They got the early breakthrough they deserved when Goldson struck with an early contender for goal of the season as the ball feel to him just inside the box, he swivelled and volleyed home a bullet like shot all in a flash, leaving the Loxwood keeper with no chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town continued to press for the second goal which their early performance warranted, however Loxwood held firm and slowly started to get in to the game as their direct approach started to get some success. Lucas was called in to action for the first time and made a wonderful fingertip save from a dipping shot to prevent an equaliser and a few Loxwood attacks ended with crosses flashing across the face of the Town goal.

At the other end Cooper had a header scrambled off the line and Francis fired just wider after another great move cut the Loxwood defence to shreds. Remfry was putting in some great crosses from the right but Town couldn't capitalise. However the livewire Francis was not to be denied and on the stroke of half time he scored a vital second, finishing with a lovely low drive from the edge of the box after being played in by Meehan, who was enjoying another influential game.

The second half was a similar affair to the first, with Edwards, Barnes, Leahy and Francis not giving the hosts any time to play and forcing the mistakes. Early in the second half Goldson struck with his second of the night, and Steyning's third, with a low drive from outside the box that nestled in the bottom left hand corner. Another fine strike making the 3 points all but safe.

The upturn in confidence in Goldson’s play was visible and soon after he created himself a great opportunity to complete his hattrick but fired wide when destined to score as he waltzed through the Loxwood defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after Radley-Martin, Hallett and Axell all made their way in to the play and the pattern continued with Steyning chances coming and going. Youngster Billy Fuller come on for his debut replacing Clarky and looked assured slotting in to the defence and getting forward well. Oladokum similarly came on to strengthen our rearguard and protect the clean sheet, which didn't really look in much danger in the second period.

The coup de grace came in the final minutes as Radley -Martin was picked out by Hallett on the edge of the box and he turned fired low in to the bottom left hand corner. 4-0 and a fitting end to a fine team display.

Steyning: Lucas, Clark, Cooper, Leahy, Da Costa, Edwards, Barnes, Francis, Goldson, Remfry, Meehan Subs used Hallett, Radley-Martin, Axell, Oladokun, Fuller

Next up for Steyning is Peacehaven & Telescombe at home in the FA Cup on Saturday at 3pm.

Selsey 1 Seaford 0

SCFL Division 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selsey claimed their first league win of the new season when they won a tight game at the High Street Ground.

Blues boss Daren Pearce said: “We entertained a strong Seaford.side who are always tough opposition with good players and always try and do things the right way.

"Saturday was no different with them visiting in good form having won their first two games where as we have recorded two drawsm so both teams were unbeaten.

"In a tightly fought first half neither team tested the opposing goalkeeper too much. We were playing against the wind and coming to terms with conditions slightly better. But going on 0-0 at the break was a fair reflection of the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Second half we got into the game and settled well, getting our rhythm back and moving the ball better – although the wind was still playing a part.

"Seaford were still threatening and we had to concentrate when they had periods of good possession.

The breakthrough did eventually come when a good ball into the box from Ollie Hambleton was met at the back post by Vinny North who sidefooted home.

"This was to prove the only goal of the game, securing a home win, three points and a clean sheet which is always pleasing.”

Selsey hosted Worthing United on Tuesday night.