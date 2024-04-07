Steyning Town take step towards SCFL title and promotion to Isthmian League

Steyning Town need four points from their final two SCFL premier games to clinch the title and automatic promotion to the Isthmian League.
By Steve Bone
Published 7th Apr 2024, 11:45 BST
A 5-1 win at home to Saltdean at the Shooting Field – coupled with Newhaven’s failure to win at Crowborough, where they drew 1-1 – puts Steyning six points clear at the top, having played a game more than the Dockers.

And should Newhaven lose their game in hand at Haywards Heath on Tuesday, Steyning would need only one more point for the title. Steyning play away to Newhaven next Saturday.

The race for the play-offs is also reaching the sharp end. Newhaven, Eastbourne Town, Hassocks and Crowborough occupy the play-off spots at present but Haywards Heath lurk in sixth after a 1-0 win at Little Common and could yet knock one of those four out of the reckoning.

See pictures by Ray Turner from Heath’s win at Little Common in the slideshow in the video player above.

The league is due to conclude on Saturday, April 27.

