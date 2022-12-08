Steyning ward off Bears … Boars so close to first win .. YMCA win at Alfold

Steyning Town inflicted another defeat on stuttering Broadbridge Heath, while Roffey seem to be getting ever closer to their first SCFL premier win. Horsham YMCA won at Alfold, and our round-up contains news of Roffey Robins Atletico under-14s.

Steyning Town 4 Broadbridge Heath 1

SCFL premier

It was what Bears boss Chris Simmons had to concede was just one of those days.

Horsham YMCA find the target at Alfold | Picture: Beth Chapman

Heath were without Alex Barbary, but welcomed back Kyle Sim in defence and top scorer Lewis Croal up front.

The hosts were on a run of seven matches without a win but they had the perfect start when a long ball played down the right allowed Don Johnson-Fisher to chase it down. He found Jack Barnes who struck a shot from the edge of the box past Liam Matthews.

Heath had a great chance to equalise on 17 minutes when Charlie Parmiter set up Croal to run through on goal, but the striker’s shot lacked power.

Another chance came Croal’s way five minutes later but he dwelled a moment too long on the ball.

A team talk for Roffey Robins U14s

On 31 minutes Jack Frankland played a ball in from the right to Louis Evans who took a touch before rifling a low shot that was heading for the bottom corner before it hit a retreating defender.

The hosts had another chance created. Johnson-Fisher broke down the right and played in Joe Radley-Martin, whose right-foot effort was saved by Matthews.

Heath got the goal their football deserved three minutes before the break. Frankland swung a corner that was cleared to Sim on the edge of the box. His shot went straight to Croal, who finished from close range.

Johnson-Fisher had a great chance to regain the lead for Steyning in the opening minutes of the second half when a misplaced Heath pass allowed the striker to bare down on goal but he blasted high and wide.

Croal beat the offside trap but had his shot saved by the Steyning keeper. Then, Jamie Chesworth robbed a defender on the edge of the area but shot just wide.

The hosts retook the lead on 61 minutes when Charlie Meehan crossed to Johnson-Fisher, who was closely marked by Sim. The Bears felt there was little or no contact but the Steyning striker fell to the ground and the referee judged it to be a penalty. Barnes stepped up to convert it.

Sam Lemon went close for Heath on 60 minutes. Two minutes later a clash of heads between former Heath player Max Howell and Sim led to a long delay with both unable to continue.

In the 75th minute, Matt Penfold teed up Croal but he fired wide.

Three minutes from time, a sloppy Heath throw-in by the halfway line saw Johnson-Fisher intercept the ball and run through on goal, beating Matthews with a low shot.

Deep into time added on, Johnson-Fisher got on the end of a long ball down the left before cutting it back to Barnes, who completed his hat-trick.

For the Bears, it was great to see Croal back in action and Mason Doughty make a late appearance off the bench after 10 weeks out with a broken collarbone.

Sim and Howell both ended up in hospital and the Bears wish both a speedy recovery.

Simmons said: “It was another poor performance from us although Steyning were excellent and were very clinical. We played good football at times and created enough chances to win but were off the pace in the final third and when chasing the game we lost our shape.”

Roffey 3 Loxwood 3

SCFL premier

Jack Munday’s re-shaped Roffey came within two minutes of the club’s first step five win – but having been reduced to ten men, they conceded a 94th minute goal.

Roffey started well and pinned the visitors back. The opener came when Jahobi Maher smashed a shot from the edge of the box in off the underside of the bar.

Clyde Jacques headed inches wide and Tiago Andrade turned and shot on to the roof of the net. Then on 25 minutes, against the run of play, a cross from Loxwood’s right was met by an unmarked Luca Page who beat keeper Jacob Bennett to head home. The visitors had the best of the rest of the half.

Roffey started the second half as they had the first, with George Cousins firing home two minutes after the restart.

Cousins was floored in the box and got up to make it 3-1 from the spot, his third goal in two games.

The game changed on 80 minutes when the referee penalised Jacques in the area – though it was not obvious why as there had been no appeals from the visitors. In the subsequent complaints Jacques was given a second yellow and dismissed. Jake Lindsay made no mistake from the spot.

With ten men Roffey maybe should have parked the bus, but they kept playing and tried to keep possession. In the final moments a long ball saw three of Roffey’s reorganised back four drawn to the same attacker, leaving Jay Popham free to drive home the equaliser.

The Boars now have more threat going forward but boss Munday will want to see an improvement at the back.

Horsham YMCA enjoyed a 3-1 SCFL premier win at Alfold. Archie Goddard, Dean Lovegrove and Sekou Toure were the scorers. See a picture from the game above.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL

A disciplined team performance saw Roffey Robins Atletico under-14s beat Cranleigh Whites 1-0. Dangerman Luca Harris was kept quiet but full-backs Henry Dinsdale and Will Anderson linked well with Aaron Woodhams and Michael Gomes in central midfield.

Jack Dann and Joshua Bellamy worked hard on the wings and centre backs Romario Moratalla and Fin Ledingham performed well.

