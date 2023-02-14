Stockport County 2, Crawley Town 1: Reds' away day blues continue with defeat at the Hatters

Crawley Town’s search for a first away win in League Two this season continues following a 2-1 defeat at sixth-placed Stockport County.

Jack Powell’s glorious ninth minute free-kick gave the Reds the lead, but Kyle Wootton fired back for the Hatters just four minutes later.

Teddy Jenks was taken off in the first half due to injury, before Crawley skipper Ben Gladwin followed suit in the early stages of the second half.

And Wootton bagged what proved to be Stockport’s winner six minutes after the restart, as Crawley fell to their second consecutive loss on the road.

Jack Powell gave Crawley Town the lead at Stockport County. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Gillingham’s dramatic, late home win over Grimsby Town saw the Gills leapfrog the Reds into 21st in the table.

Crawley, now third-from-bottom, are level on 26 points with place-below Hartlepool United, who lost at Crewe Alexandra, but are out of the drop zone by virtue of a better goal difference.

The Reds, who still boast three games in hand over Pools, travel to top-of-the-table Leyton Orient this Saturday.

Powell fired Crawley ahead with a magnificent 25-yard free-kick which gave Hatters keeper Ben Hinchcliffe no chance.

But the Reds’ lead was short-lived. Tanto Olaofe latched on to a loose ball after a mix-up between Dion Conroy and Ludwig Francillette, and slid it across to Wootton for his tenth goal of the campaign.

Both sides trades chances before half-time, with Corey Addai denying Olaofe from point-blank range and Crawley skipper Gladwin sending a dipping 20-yard effort just over the bar.

But Stockport turned the game on its head in the early stages of the second half. Chris Hussey delivered a floated cross in from the left for Wootton, and he sent a looping header over the advancing Addai to give the Hatters the lead.

The Reds conjured a chance out of nowhere on the hour mark. Full-back Kellan Gordon cut inside from the right and hit a low, driven shot that struck the far post.

Wootton was then inches away from his hat-trick, but he steered his header wide from Kyle Knoyle’s cross.

Knoyle’s delivery from a late corner caused havoc in the Reds box. Addai fumbled the defender’s cross, but Jack Stretton couldn’t quite force it home.

Crawley Town: Addai, Gordon, Francillette, Lynch, Conroy, Jenks (Oteh 40), Fellows, Powell, Gladwin (Ransom 50), Nadesan, Telford.

Unused: Schofield, Johnson, Ogungbo, Spong.