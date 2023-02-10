Hastings United are back on track – recovering from their recent struggles by taking four points out of six from back-to-back home games.

There was frustration for boss Gary Elphick and the Pilot Field faithful on Saturday as United did everything but score, drawing 0-0 with Margate off the back of a run of three defeats in five.

On Tuesday it looked like a single point might again be their only reward as they were being held 1-1 by Folkestone – only for evergreen Craig Stone to pounce for an 84th minute winner. It leaves the Us tenth – six points off the play-off zone.

Elphick said it was a huge moment in the season – and meant they could once again focus on having a strong end to the campaign and pushing for an Isthmian premier play-off place.

Hastings players and fans celebrate after Craig Stone's late goal puts them 2-1 up v Folkestone | Picture: Scott White

"If we’d only taken two points from those two home games I think the play-offs would have been a stretch, but winning one changes the whole mood and gives us a base to work from,” said the manager.

He feels recent tweaks to the squad have left it in a healthy state to push on.

Chinedu McKenzie and Jahmal Hector-Ingram have moved on but among those coming into the picture is forward Louis Collins, who got the equaliser against Folkestone after the Kent visitors took an early lead.

Elphick said they ought to have beaten Margate on Saturday.

Craig Stone celebrates at the final whistle after his goal sees off the challenge of Folkestone | Picture: Scott White

"I was pleased with the way we played but we couldn’t finish. It was one-sided – their manager asked me what the ball looked like!” he said.

"Against Folkestone we had a dodgy first 20 minutes then took control, though I did get a bit nervous when it took us so long to find a winner. "We’ve been more solid at the back these past two games. We reviewed what was going wrong, trained on it and worked hard on the basic set-up.

"It has brought a different atmosphere in the dressing room as we were feeling the pressure.”

Now come two away games against sides in the bottom four – Corinthian-Casuals on Saturday and Kingstonian on Wednesday.