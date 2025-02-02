Three Bridges made the 150-miles round trip to Hythe Town on Saturday searching for their sixth consecutive win while the hosts were in desperate need for three points in their battle to avoid relegation.

Pitching In Isthmian League South East Division: Hythe Town 0, Three Bridges 1

Hythe Town made their intentions known from the start and Javaun Splatt had a point blank header in the 5th minute that forced young Bridges goalkeeper, Finn Holter, into one of the saves of the season before the assistant referee raised his flag for offside. Two minutes later Splatt forced yet another outstanding save from Holter.

Things took an interesting turn in the 12th minute when Hythe Town striker Splatt appeared to elbow Josh Hallard in the face away from the ball. After consulting with his assistant, the referee decided to send off both Javaun Splatt and Josh Hallard.

Reece Hallard scored the winner from the spot.

Hythe had the better of the game for the remaining of the first half with David Ozobia hitting the side netting in the 28th minute before Ollie Gray forced Finn Holter into yet another outstanding save with a volley from the edge of the 6-yard box.

Spirits flared up again in the 44th minute when one of the Hythe defenders went to ground inside his own penalty box and fell onto the ball but Three Bridges handball appeals were surprisingly dismissed by the referee. From the resulting counterattack David Ozobia missed a huge chance for Hythe in the other box when he put the ball over the frame of the goal from inside the 6-yard box.

The teams went in at 0-0 at halftime and with the pitch degrading it became clear that Jamie Crellin’s boys would have roll their sleeves up and dig very deep to get the three points.

In the 62nd minute another penalty appeal by Three Bridges was waved off by the referee when Noel Leighton found Hayden Velvick inside the box, but his shot was blocked by one of Hythe defenders with what appeared to be his arm.

Finn Holter was Bridges man of the match.

In the 75th minute Hythe are reduced to nine men after Tushaun Walters received his second yellow for a foul on Kevin Rivera on the edge of the Hythe penalty box. Bridges pressed on desperately in an attempt to find the winning goal but Noel Leighton’s shot in the 90th minute went agonisingly wide whilst Hayden Velvick saw his shot saved by the Hythe keeper in the 92nd minute after a great run by Iker Noguera Leon.

What everyone though would be the final chance of the day, Reece Hallard’s fine volley was saved in the 95th minute and it looked like both teams might have to settle for a point.

However, in the 96th minute the young and fearless Iker Noguera Leon had a different idea when he took on multiple Hythe defenders before being brought down inside the Hythe box and the referee had no hesitation into pointing to the penalty spot.

With the regular penalty taker, Ben Holden, being subbed off earlier in the game, the free-scoring Reece Hallard stepped up to take the penalty. Despite all the pressure on his shoulders, you would do well to see a better penalty, as Hallard struck the ball with maximum power in the top left corner and gave Hythe’s keeper absolutely no chance.

Bridges controlled the remaining seconds and waited for the final whistle but not before a third Hythe Town player received his marching orders given by the referee when David Ozobia saw his second yellow card for dissent, after he previously saw his first one for diving.

This was the last moment of a memorable match at Reachfields Stadium that saw Three Bridges claim their 6th consecutive win and climb up to 9th in the league table.

Bridges Man Of The Match : Finn Holter

Hythe Town:Joe Coleman, Ollie Gray ,Henry Young (90+5’ Kevin Ogboe), Lex Allan (C) , Louie Procopi, Anthony Adesite (84’ Harry Rowland), Javaun Splatt , Tushaun Walters, Ellis Brown (62’ Lewis White), David Ozobia, Siao Blackwood. Unused subs: Shay Adegbehingbe, Sami Takaloo

Three Bridges: Finn Holter, Sam Bull, Harvey Woollard (C), Bryan Villavicencio, Josh Hallard , Noel Leighton, Kevin Rivera, Reece Hallard, Hayden Neathey, Ben Holden (90’ Iker Noguera Leon), Hayden Velvick (90+7’ Dan Ferreira). Unused Subs: Naythan Bryson, George Falzon, Tegan Freeman

Bookings : 12th minute: Javaun Splatt red card. 12th minute: Josh Hallard red card. 26th minute Harvey Woolard yellow card, 43rd minute David Ozobia yellow card, 52nd minute Tushaun Walters yellow card, 75th minute Tushaun Walters 2nd yellow card (red card), 90+11th minute David Ozobia 2nd yellow card (red card).