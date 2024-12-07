Storm Darragh: Crawley Town's match with Stevenage postponed due to 'severe high winds'
The club put out this statement at 10am.
"Crawley Town Football Club is disappointed to confirm that this afternoon’s match against Stevenage has been postponed due to the severe high winds in the local area.
“The difficult decision has been made in the interest of supporter safety at Broadfield Stadium, as the forecast only worsens in the hours leading up to kick-off. The Met Office has issued a red weather warning and are urging people not to travel unless necessary.
“Owing to the temporary nature of the East Stand, which is due to hold close to 1000 spectators this afternoon, the safety team at the club, alongside the Safety Advisory Group and the EFL have decided that the risk of potential structural damage is too significant to ignore.
“The club is naturally disappointed with the nature of the postponement but fully supports the decisions made.
“We will confirm a rearranged date with supporters in due course.”