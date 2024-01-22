Just when Sussex’s football teams thought they might get some games on with waterlogged pitches drying out and sub-zero temperatures easing, along came Storm Isha with other ideas.

And sure enough, Tuesday night’s big Isthmian premier derby between Lewes and Horsham is off because of storm damage.

Sunday night’s Storm Isha – which caused disruption across the UK – caused a whole section of fencing to be blown down behind the beach huts at the Dripping Pan, and it will not be possible to carry out repairs before the game.

The Rooks tweeted: “Sadly we have had to postpone tomorrow's game vs. @HorshamFC due to overnight storm damage at the Dripping Pan. We will announce a new date in due course.”

Storm damage at The Dripping Pan | Picture courtesy of Lewes FC

Horsham said: “Our best wishes go out to the Rooks and hope that the damage is not too long-lasting.”

Both sides would have been keen to play – Lewes through a desire to put behind them Saturday’s 5-0 loss at Billericay and Horsham because they still have half their 42 league games to play, when others in the league have played up to five games more.