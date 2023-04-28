Ryan Light ended his Bexhill United reign with a win – and wished the club and its ‘amazing’ people well for the future.

Light and his assistant John Masters have stepped down as Pirates bosses after seven years at The Polegorve.

And they have done so in some style – having led the team to a seventh-place finish in the SCFL premier division, just three points off the top four.

Their last hurrah ended in a 2-1 win at Crowborough Athletic.

Ryan Masters and John Masters have bid Bexhill farewell | Picture: Joe Knight

Light said: “I hoped my last game would be stress free and I could enjoy the afternoon in the sun, but it really didn’t turn out like that, it was very stressful!

"The number of cautions given out in a game which was played in a good spirit was ridiculous.

"However we got the win and I couldn’t be more pleased with how we defended for those last 30 odd minutes with ten men to finish on a win.It’s been another great season on the whole.

"There were a few games early in the season that we possibly should have won and didn’t but that’s football.

"And we need to remember how far we’ve come as a club in recent years to be where we are and competing with the best sides at step five.“It’s been an emotional send-off and every message and handshake I’ve received has meant so much.“I wish the club and the amazing people inside it nothing but the best for the future.”

Saturday’s win was the Pirates’ 22nd league victory of the season which equalled the clubs best tally in a season, which had been set by Light’s teams in the 2021-22 and 2018-19 seasons. Jack Shonk and Aaron Cook put the Pirates 2-0 up at Crowborough and hung on after the hosts fought back.

Bexhill have promoted from within to replace Light and Masters.

Following their huge success while in charge of the club’s under-18 and under-23 s, John Wright and Shane Lovell have been appointed first team m anager and coach.