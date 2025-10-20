The Hawks say: “While Brighton and Hove Albion may shine on the national and International stage, Whitehawk FC remains the beating heart of Non-League football in the City – where passion, participation and purpose come together.

"Born from humble beginnings as Whitehawk & Manor Farm Old Boys FC, the club haa always stood for more than just the game. It has been a sanctuary - a training ground, and a family for generations of local players and fans.

See the proposed improvements in the images on this page and the one linked, released by the club.

"With its “Football for All” ethos at the core, Whitehawk FC is preparing to take the next step, modernising the McLaren Enclosed Ground to better serve its players, supporters and the wider community.

"The ambitious plans include a new double-height grandstand with state-of-the-art changing rooms, classroom and community spaces, a new clubhouse and hospitality facilities, and a vibrant Fan Zone in partnership with Brighton Craft Brewers Bison Beer, designed to host street food vendors, local musicians, DJs and community events.

"Externally, the club will upgrade the entrance, parking, security infrastructure and install a high-quality 3G pitch with new floodlights – making the ground safer, more accessible and more enjoyable for all.

“New stands will replace the scaffolded frame of ‘The Din’, and the ‘Sea-End’ stands behind the goals, and the 3G pitch will be moved to accommodate a corner to corner covered stand at the far side of the ground, making the Enclosed Ground fully ‘Enclosed’ for the first time in its history."

John Summers, joint chair of Whitehawk FC, said: “This is about more than bricks and mortar. It’s about creating a space that brings people together, inspires the next generation and provides vital resources to one of the UK’s most understated areas.”

The club have worked in partnership with local organisations including The Crew Club, The Manor Gym, The Whitehawk Foodbank, East & Central Brighton Primary Care Network and the East Brighton Food Co-Op, highlighting its pivotal role in supporting health, wellbeing and inclusion across the region.

From providing football opportunities to 200 local youth players to collaborating with elite schools including Roedean, to enhance girls’ sporting education, Whitehawk FC is proof that football can unite, uplift, and empower.

Summers added: “With the active support of Brighton & Hove City Council, local businesses, and the community, this exciting project is poised to set a new standard for what a community football club can achieve. Together, we are building more than a stadium – we are building a future”.

The club – who are currently enjoying a good start to the season, sitting ninth in the Isthmian premier table – will update fans on progress over the coming weeks and months.

1 . Images of Whitehawk FC's planned new facilities (3).jpg Images of Whitehawk FC's new facilities Photo: Whitehawk FC

2 . Images of Whitehawk FC's planned new facilities (6).jpg Images of Whitehawk FC's new facilities Photo: Whitehawk FC

3 . Images of Whitehawk FC's planned new facilities (2).jpg Images of Whitehawk FC's new facilities Photo: Whitehawk FC

4 . Images of Whitehawk FC's planned new facilities (5).jpg Images of Whitehawk FC's new facilities Photo: Whitehawk FC