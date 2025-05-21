It was all too short, but goodness, it was fun while it lasted. Adam Murray has departed Eastbourne Borough – leaving behind a club twice as successful, and three times as vibrant and energised, as when he arrived.

Less than 18 months ago, Adam took over a club floundering in the National South relegation places. A club bewildered by change – and very drastic change. And a club without a shred of confidence.

Without the inspired decision by the club’s hierarchy to go out and fetch Murray from a coaching post at Cheltenham Town, the Sports would probably have never have scrambled out of that relegation quicksand.

What sort of man had they recruited? The first time I met him, in a chilly clubhouse in mid-winter, this reporter ambushed Adam with that quite unfair What Three Words challenge. He briefly screwed up his nose in thought – a very Murrayesque gesture as it happens, and came up with: Honest. Hard-working. Positive. And then he set about proving it…

Adam Murray spurs on his team from the technical area | Picture: Lydia Redman

Honest? Well at that point of the season, there was no point disguising that the Sports were short of confidence, short of any positive momentum and seriously short of points in the league table. For his first fixture, Adam headed south-west to formidable Torquay United, with the makeshift squad he had inherited, and came back with a point from a 2-2 draw secured in stoppage time.

Hard-working? With plenty of support from coaching staff and from his club Owner and CEO, Adam put in all the hours on the training pitch, and a lot of hard miles on the road, to coax the best from his existing squad and to graft in new recruits. It took a good few weeks, but results did start to turn around.

Positive? Never once was there a shrug of shoulders from the manager, a hint of ah-well-we-can-win-the-Isthmian-next season. I recall one bleak damp February night at Hampton and Richmond, where Eastbourne had battled tooth and nail for a goalless draw (well, every point counts) – only to be undone by a catastrophic refereeing error which presented Hampton with a winning goal. Adam stared into the February night and said simply: “We get no favours, do we? We’ll just have to do it for ourselves!”

And they did – in the remaining 11 league fixtures, Borough lost only one, and they saved their National South status with 48 hours of the season to spare.

Incidentally, after that Great Escape, Adam told me: “I didn’t want to come out of the bottom four too early!” An intriguing remark – but on reflection we knew what he meant. Keep focused, keep your eyes on the objectives, and don’t relax. Every athlete has to be at his or her best - and to go the distance.

That was reflected in the Murray attention to detail. Every training session is a master-class. If he passes there, you move here. When you win the ball there, Yahya will already racing for your long diagonal ball. And if Klass or Clarkie didn’t deliver the set-piece exactly right, the Gaffer would trot across, iPad tucked under one arm, and demonstrate with an immaculate left foot.

In the age of the instant Instagram image, Murray can be the showman, the actor, the clown – but the serious clown. Because behind that instant pose or extravagant keepie-uppie, there is actually a very serious mind and a rather deep thinker.

I casually asked him once, at the end of recording a radio interview: What do you do when you’re not training, coaching, planning or scouting? - “I read my Bible.” And he does. Under Adam, the players ran a weekly Bible study and discussion group. Open, entirely voluntary – and intriguingly, inclusive of the club’s Moslem players, who by the way are devout enough to dig deep and play/train through Ramadan.

You don’t need to wear your beliefs on your sleeve – although Adam has a natty line in Biblical hoodies – but it helps to have principles. In life and in football. The very best of luck to you, Adam, in the next leg of your managerial journey. You have given us your very best, and you have changed the face of a football club.