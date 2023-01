Crawley Town have announced that striker David Bremang has had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

The 22-year-old was signed by ex-Reds boss Kevin Betsy on a two-year-deal from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee in August.

Bremang netted once in six appearances for Crawley. He hit his only Reds goal in the 2-2 draw with League One Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy on August 30.

The club have thanked Bremang for all of his efforts during his time at Broadfield Stadium and wish him well for the future.