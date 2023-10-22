Lewes remain rooted to the foot of the Barclays Women’s Championship table after a 2-0 defeat at home to high-flying Sunderland.

Jenna Dear and Brianna Westrup’s first-half strikes proved the difference to fire the unbeaten Lady Black Cats three points clear at the summit of the standings.

Lewes are still propping up the table having racked up just a solitary win – last weekend at Watford – in eight matches played so far.

Sunderland came flying out of the blocks at The Dripping Pan and grabbed the lead with just 12 minutes played. Dear and Katie Kitching combined down the left before Dear fired past hosts’ goalkeeper Emily Moore.

Lewes in recent home action against Blackburn - they lost 2-0 to Sunderland in their latest outing at the Pan | Picture: James Boyes

Melanie Reay’s red-hot visitors had the ball in the net midway through the first half only for it to be disallowed owing to a foul in the build-up. But they did double their advantage before the break when Dear turned provider and headed across goal for Westrup to tap home.

That gave Lewes a mountain to climb and they rallied for a leveller through the second period with a string of substitutions. But despite Anna Gray swinging a shot wide from distance, they were unable to get on the scoresheet as their difficult start to the season continued and Sunderland’s impressive undefeated record went on.