Sunderland keep Lewes rooted to bottom of Women’s Championship
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jenna Dear and Brianna Westrup’s first-half strikes proved the difference to fire the unbeaten Lady Black Cats three points clear at the summit of the standings.
Lewes are still propping up the table having racked up just a solitary win – last weekend at Watford – in eight matches played so far.
Sunderland came flying out of the blocks at The Dripping Pan and grabbed the lead with just 12 minutes played. Dear and Katie Kitching combined down the left before Dear fired past hosts’ goalkeeper Emily Moore.
Melanie Reay’s red-hot visitors had the ball in the net midway through the first half only for it to be disallowed owing to a foul in the build-up. But they did double their advantage before the break when Dear turned provider and headed across goal for Westrup to tap home.
That gave Lewes a mountain to climb and they rallied for a leveller through the second period with a string of substitutions. But despite Anna Gray swinging a shot wide from distance, they were unable to get on the scoresheet as their difficult start to the season continued and Sunderland’s impressive undefeated record went on.
To follow the action and sign up for The FA Player’s live Barclays Women’s Super League and Barclays Women’s Championship coverage visit https://faplayer.thefa.com/home/all