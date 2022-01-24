Sunderland seen off by resilient Lewes

Ellie Mason and Izzy Dalton scored on their debuts as Lewes beat Sunderland 2-0 in an FA Women’s Championship clash which saw both sides end with ten players. Pictures by James Boyes

Dalton’s early goal put Lewes ahead before debutant Mason doubled her side’s lead just before half-time.

Freda Ayisi’s second yellow card gave the visitors hope after the break but the Black Cats later relinquished their numerical advantage after a reckless challenge from Grace McCatty and slipped to a sixth league defeat of the season.

Lewes got off to a blistering start and were rewarded for their attacking intent five minutes in when Dalton’s powerful strike beat Allison Cowling in the Sunderland net.

Sunderland's Grace McCatty (far right) is shown a straight red card after a foul on Lewes' Georgia Timms

Cowling then made an incredible save to deny the lively Lucy Ashworth-Clifford when the Lewes player looked destined to score following a superb pass from Ayisi.

Five minutes later, Lewes were on the back foot as 21-year-old Maltese international Maria Farrugia came close with a long-range shot that was well saved by Tatiana Saunders.

A second goal felt on its way and it was the hosts who found it as Mason opened her Lewes account following a goalmouth scramble that ended with her smashing the ball home from close range.

After a quiet start to the second half, Sunderland were handed a 55th-minute lifeline when Ayisi received a second booking for a late challenge on Neve Herron.

Action from Lewes' victory over Sunderland

Despite being a player down, Lewes defended well to keep the Black Cats out and the game ended with ten against ten after McCatty was shown a straight red for a foul on Georgia Timms.

