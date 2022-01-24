Sunderland seen off by resilient Lewes
Ellie Mason and Izzy Dalton scored as Lewes beat Sunderland 2-0 in an FA Women’s Championship clash which saw both sides end with ten players.
Dalton’s early goal put Lewes ahead before debutant Mason doubled her side’s lead just before half-time.
Freda Ayisi’s second yellow card gave the visitors hope after the break but the Black Cats later relinquished their numerical advantage after a reckless challenge from Grace McCatty and slipped to a sixth league defeat of the season.
Lewes got off to a blistering start and were rewarded for their attacking intent five minutes in when Dalton’s powerful strike beat Allison Cowling in the Sunderland net.
Cowling then made an incredible save to deny the lively Lucy Ashworth-Clifford when the Lewes player looked destined to score following a superb pass from Ayisi.
Five minutes later, Lewes were on the back foot as 21-year-old Maltese international Maria Farrugia came close with a long-range shot that was well saved by Tatiana Saunders.
A second goal felt on its way and it was the hosts who found it as Mason opened her Lewes account following a goalmouth scramble that ended with her smashing the ball home from close range.
After a quiet start to the second half, Sunderland were handed a 55th-minute lifeline when Ayisi received a second booking for a late challenge on Neve Herron.
Despite being a player down, Lewes defended well to keep the Black Cats out and the game ended with ten against ten after McCatty was shown a straight red for a foul on Georgia Timms.
Report courtesy of Sportsbeat