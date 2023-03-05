Sunderland sunk as Lewes Women start to warm up for Manchester United clash

Kirsty Barton scored her first goal for Lewes as they beat Sunderland 2-0 at the Dripping Pan in the Barclays Women’s Championship.

It was 0-0 at the break despite both teams having plenty of chances to score. However, Ellie Mason put FA Cup quarter-finalists Lewes 1-0 ahead after half-time before Barton doubled their lead in the closing stages.

Both sides showed real attacking intent in the early going. Lewes goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse was forced into a good save when Brianna Westrup turned Emily Scarr's corner towards goal.

Nat Johnson hit the post with a powerful strike in the 14th minute, but the ball ricocheted away to safety. Just three minutes later, Lewes had another chance, but Ellie Mason fired her shot over the crossbar.

Sunderland then had a penalty shout waved away by the referee when Katy Watson appeared to be brought down in the box while through on goal. Watson got on with things and immediately forced Whitehouse into another impressive stop.

The Sunderland forward was unlucky not to score after beating her marker for pace, and the first half ended goalless. After the break, Grace Palmer saw her shot held by Sunderland goalkeeper Claudia Moan.

Substitute Aqsa Mushtaq had a good chance to give Lewes the lead but failed to convert after being put through on goal by Rebecca McKenna. In the 64th minute, Mason broke the deadlock, giving Lewes a 1-0 lead with a beautiful strike that sailed into the back of the net.

Mason could have doubled Lewes’ lead just five minutes later, but this time her shot crashed into the side netting. Barton scored her first goal for Lewes in stoppage time to wrap up a 2-0 win.

