Super six can fire Haywards Heath Town to Isthmian success

The Blues boss has brought in half-a-dozen new faces as the club look to go one better than last season, when their promotion ended in a play-off defeat at Herne Bay.

But Dynan says other clubs have also strengthened – and the teams promoted into the division in particular look capable of doing well.

Heath have friendlies against Kingstonian and Hartley Whitney to come before their league campaign starts on August 13 at VCD.

Martin Dynan with one of the new recruits, Dom Pires | Picture: HHTFC

Dynan believes all his recruits will add something to the squad.

There’s Dean Gunner, a centre-half from Sevenoaks. “I’ve managed him before at Three Bridges briefly. He’s brings a wealth of experience and gained promotion from the league twice before,” Dynan said.

Jordan Johnson is a midfielder who’s played for numerous sides, including East Grinstead. “I’ve known Jordan a long time and have played with him. Very tidy on the ball and technically sound.”

Tom Collins is a centre-forward who was second top scorer in the Isthmian South Central last season. “I’ve been an admirer of Tom and was over the moon when it was confirmed.” Another striker to join is Melford Simpson. “He’s a giant both in physique and personality. It’s a return for Melf, someone I can’t wait to work with again.”

Then there’s two versatile players: “Dom Pires is technically very good and a tough tackler, a signing from South Park, and Alex Laing returns to the club with a point to prove, a signing from Whitehawk.” Dynan said: “Pre-season results hasn't been great but they're not something I get too carried away with.

“Our signings will need time to gel and slowly but surely we'll have a full strength wide to field.

“This year will be tough for all! There are some strong teams that have come up and the signings I've seen clubs make are clear indications of the types of teams we'll face.