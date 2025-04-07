Super Southdown advance to Crawley League Cup final
The Southdown youngsters are in their first season of league football and Sunday's win capped a brilliant year that has seen the only lose one game over the season.
Southdown put in a scintillating performance in the semi-final with five different players getting their names on the scoresheet.
Southdown will be hoping to sign off the season in glory when they play Maidenbower Colts in the cup final on Sunday, April 13.
The team are following in the footsteps of last years U8s, who managed to win the Crawley League Cup.
