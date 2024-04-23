Super Southdown FC’s semi-final triumph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southdown Under 8s, who are playing their first season of league football, overcame local rivals Burgess Hill Juniors 5-3 in their semi-final in a terrific battling performance.

Their coach Tom Dallman said after the game “That was our best performance of the season, I’m so proud of them all. The whole team were brilliant tracking back, tackling hard and working as a team. Roll on the final!”

The plucky youngsters will now face Crawley based Maidenbower Colts in the final on Sunday, April 28 at Broadfield 3G pitch in Crawley. Kick-off 11am

Southdown Under 9s after their win in the Crawley League Cup semi-final.

Southdown Under 9s side had an even more dramatic victory via penalty shootout following a 4-4 draw with Haywards Heath.

Southdown twice came back from behind in the match and looked like they were going out until a spectacular last-minute equaliser pushed the match to spot kicks. As supporters and parents bit their nails to the quicks Southdown’s young players held their nerve winning the shootout 4-3.

The team have gone undefeated all season in the Crawley Amber League and will be looking forward to their final against Crawley Down Hammers which will be also be played at Broadfield 3G on Sunday, April 28, kick-off 2pm.