Steyning came back from 2-0 down to draw with Tonbridge | Picture: Max Spanner

Steyning Town recovered from being 2-0 down late in the game to earn an FA Cup replay against National South side Tonbridge Angels on a memorable afternoon at the Peter Humphrey Memorial Ground.

Steyning were looking to recapture the magic that has defined their cup run so far, which has already taken them through three rounds.

Captain Dion Jarvis led the Barrowmen into what was always going to be a stern test against opposition playing three tiers higher, with the home crowd eager to see if another upset was on the cards.

Steyning entered the tie on the back of their first defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss away to Wick in the Sussex Senior Cup, but their FA Cup pedigree was undeniable after sweeping aside local rivals Lancing 5-0 in the previous round.

Tonbridge settled quickly, dictating possession in the opening exchanges. Their first effort came inside five minutes before the hosts responded with a pair of trademark long throws from Harry Heath that were comfortably dealt with.

Max Blencowe went down heavily after a shove from Tonbridge’s No2 but play continued, Steyning goalkeeper Mitch Bromage was called into action twice in quick succession, showing sharp reflexes before Blencowe was forced off with an arm injury on 14 minutes, replaced by Miles.

Tonbridge capitalised on the disruption soon after. On 16 minutes, Marcus Sablier found space in the box to tap home the opener. Steyning almost hit back immediately when Heath’s long throw was met by Tad Bromage, but the header was comfortably gathered.

Tensions rose moments later as Jarvis was fouled, sparking a confrontation that saw visiting midfielder Scott Wagstaff booked and warned after dissent. The incident lifted the home side, and Steyning struck the post with a speculative effort from distance – before Tonbridge rattled the upright at the other end.

The game was halted again just after the half-hour mark when Harry Docherty suffered a serious injury, suspected to have dislocated his hip, and was stretchered off to be replaced by Hayden Skerry.

Steyning grew in confidence as the half wore on. Heath’s driving run on 40 minutes brought a golden chance, but a fine save denied him.

The match boiled over in first-half stoppage time when Wagstaff committed another late foul, earning a second yellow and a red.

At the interval, Tonbridge led 1-0, but Steyning had grown into the contest.

The second half opened with Tonbridge on the front foot, going close from a corner on 50 minutes before Steyning’s defence cleared.

The hosts soon responded, Stan Bridgman narrowly missing a chance to convert Conrad Honore’s cross, while Skerry’s delivery minutes later found Heath, who could only find the side netting.

Steyning continued to build momentum, Joe Benn dragging a shot wide on 58 minutes. The contest remained fiery, and Steyning’s Plummer was cautioned on the hour for pulling back an opponent before being replaced by Daniels-Yeomans.

Benn briefly thought he had levelled the score on 71 minutes, only for the referee to call play back for a foul.

Despite Steyning’s pressure, Tonbridge struck again against the run of play. On 74 minutes, Sablier doubled the lead from what appeared a marginally offside position.

The Town response was immediate. On 83 minutes Heath found space on the edge of the box and drilled low into the bottom corner to halve the deficit, sparking fresh belief among the home support.

The comeback was completed six minutes later when captain Jarvis pounced on a loose ball to turn home from close range and level at 2-2.

Steyning almost stole it deep into stoppage time. A free kick in the 92nd minute led to a corner, from which Tad Bromage had a chance, while Mitch Bromage was equally vital at the other end, producing a superb stop minutes later to deny Tonbridge.

The tie will now be settled by a replay at Tonbridge on Tuesday night, with Steyning heading into it buoyed by an unforgettable fightback.