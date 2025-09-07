The Hornets were under the cosh in the opening half-hour, seeing skipper Jack Brivio taken off injured inside the opening five minutes, but went ahead on 39 minutes.

Leone Gravata played Rhys Murphy through and the ex-Arsenal striker dinked the ball over Stones stopper Nathan Harness to give Horsham the lead.

And the Hornets doubled their advantage in the eighth minute of first half stoppage time. Gravata was the supplier again, playing the ball across the six-yard box for Reece Myles-Meekums to tuck home.

A defensive calamity at the back allowed Horsham to add their third on 81 minutes. Maidstone failed to deal with a pass over the top, which saw the ball bounce off substitute Greg Luer and into the bottom left-hand corner.

The fine 3-0 victory moved the Hornets up to 12th in the National League South, and extended their unbeaten run to three games.

Horsham visit Isthmian South Central outfit Westfield in the FA Cup second qualifying round this coming Saturday.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked – and you can read all the latest from the Hornets in the West Sussex County Times, out every Thursday.

