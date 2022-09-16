It leaves Town 20th in League Two and eight points off the play-off places.

Crawley begin the season with promotion in mind, but supercomputer are predicting they will still face a relegation battle.

They are predicted to finish fourth bottom and have a 16 per cent chance of relegation.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go, and if Town can turn it around, via our social media channels.

1. Salford City - 88pts (+35) Promotion chances: 70% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 85pts (+27) Promotion chance: 59% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town - 78pts (+20) Promotion chances: 42% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Town - 76pts (+20) Promotion chances: 38% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales