Supercomputer: Crawley Town's new predicted finish after first win of the season - plus where Rochdale, Newport County, AFC Wimbledon, Mansfield Town and every other League Two side are predicted to finish
Crawley Town finally got their first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Stockport County in midweek
It leaves Town 20th in League Two and eight points off the play-off places.
Crawley begin the season with promotion in mind, but supercomputer are predicting they will still face a relegation battle.
They are predicted to finish fourth bottom and have a 16 per cent chance of relegation.
