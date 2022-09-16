Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town got their first win in midweek but supercomputer is predicting they will have a relegation battle for the rest of the season.

Supercomputer: Crawley Town's new predicted finish after first win of the season - plus where Rochdale, Newport County, AFC Wimbledon, Mansfield Town and every other League Two side are predicted to finish

Crawley Town finally got their first win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Stockport County in midweek

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 16th September 2022, 7:00 am

It leaves Town 20th in League Two and eight points off the play-off places.

Crawley begin the season with promotion in mind, but supercomputer are predicting they will still face a relegation battle.

They are predicted to finish fourth bottom and have a 16 per cent chance of relegation.

1. Salford City - 88pts (+35)

Promotion chances: 70%

2. Leyton Orient - 85pts (+27)

Promotion chance: 59%

3. Northampton Town - 78pts (+20)

Promotion chances: 42%

4. Mansfield Town - 76pts (+20)

Promotion chances: 38%

