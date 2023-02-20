Crawley dropped into the League Two relegation zone following their battling 1-0 defeat at Leyton Orient.

They have some tough work ahead now to ensure safety and League Two football next season.

It looks bleak for Rochdale with Crawley likely to be battling Hartlepool United, Harrogate and Gillingham to avoid the last relegation place.

But with three games in hand on Hartlepool the Reds will still fancy their chances of avoiding National League football.

Here is how the supercomputer thinks it’s going to go.

1 . Leyton Orient - 91pts (+29) Win the league: 74% Promotion chances: 98% Play-off chances: 3% Photo: Pete Norton: Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage - 83pts (+24) Win the league: 15% Promotion chances: 72% Play-off chances: 27% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Mansfield Town - 77pts (+18) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances 43% Play-off chances: 49% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Stockport County - 76pts (+24) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 49% Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales