Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Salford City and Bradford City are all expected to push for automatic promotion, but there is always a surprise package somewhere.
The bettingodds.com website have given each side a probability chance of promotion based on the combined odds with all major bookies, with updated odds being released today. Odds quoted are the best value odds available.
Take a look at what the experts say about Crawley Town’s chances and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.
Get all the latest Crawley Town news, here.