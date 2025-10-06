It means it’s three defeats in a row for the Reds who are finding it tough on their return to League Two.

Crawley now have just eight points from their opening 11 games and are in danger of being dragged into the relegation zone.

Cheltenham Town boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 win over Fleetwood Town.

That win saw Newport drop into the bottom two with Shrewsbury Town also leapfrogging County with a 0-0 draw at Barrow.

At the top end of the table, Walsall and Swindon continue to set the pace with both sides winning again.

Grimsby picked up a second successive win, but it’s two defeats in a row for Gillingham and Salford City.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – run by the OPTA Analysist website– thinks the season will finish.

1 . Walsall 84.53pts Photo: Getty Images

2 . Swindon Town 81.42pts Photo: Getty Images

3 . Gillingham 73.65pts Photo: Getty Images