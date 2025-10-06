Crawley Town have lost three games in a row after the weekend defeat at Cambridge United.placeholder image
Supercomputer issues latest League Two relegation prediction after defeats for Crawley Town, Newport County, Accrington Stanley and victory for Cheltenham Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Oct 2025, 10:10 BST
Crawley’s struggled continued at the weekend with a 3-1 defeat at Cambridge United.

It means it’s three defeats in a row for the Reds who are finding it tough on their return to League Two.

Crawley now have just eight points from their opening 11 games and are in danger of being dragged into the relegation zone.

Cheltenham Town boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 win over Fleetwood Town.

That win saw Newport drop into the bottom two with Shrewsbury Town also leapfrogging County with a 0-0 draw at Barrow.

At the top end of the table, Walsall and Swindon continue to set the pace with both sides winning again.

Grimsby picked up a second successive win, but it’s two defeats in a row for Gillingham and Salford City.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – run by the OPTA Analysist website– thinks the season will finish.

Give us your predictions and join the debate on our social media channels.

84.53pts

1. Walsall

84.53pts Photo: Getty Images

81.42pts

2. Swindon Town

81.42pts Photo: Getty Images

73.65pts

3. Gillingham

73.65pts Photo: Getty Images

73.06pts

4. Grimsby Town

73.06pts Photo: Getty Images

