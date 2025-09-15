The Reds still have work to do to get where they want to be in the table, but successive wins has at least brought some momentum to take into Saturday’s away trip to Notts County.

Above them Swindon, Gillingham, Salford City, Walsall and Grimsby have all started well.

At the wrong end of the table, it looks like its going to be a tough season ahead for Newport, Cheltenham, Shrewsbury, Barrow and Accrington.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – run by the footballwebpages.co.uk website – thinks the season will finish. And while the points totals at the top end of the table and bottom two may be somewhat wild, it perhaps gives a good indication of who is on course to finish where.

Give us your predictions and join the debate on our social media channels.

1 . Gillingham 97pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Swindon Town 95pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Grimsby Town 95pts (+34) Photo: Getty Images