Crawley Town are up and running after successive victories.

Supercomputer makes wild prediction for how the final League Two table will look - with shock finishing positions for Crawley Town, Shrewsbury Town and Cheltenham Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Sep 2025, 14:32 BST
Harry McKirdy scored twice as Crawley recorded their first home League Two win of the season with a 2-0 victory over struggling Cheltenham.

The Reds still have work to do to get where they want to be in the table, but successive wins has at least brought some momentum to take into Saturday’s away trip to Notts County.

Above them Swindon, Gillingham, Salford City, Walsall and Grimsby have all started well.

At the wrong end of the table, it looks like its going to be a tough season ahead for Newport, Cheltenham, Shrewsbury, Barrow and Accrington.

So how is it all going to end? Here is how a supercomputer – run by the footballwebpages.co.uk website – thinks the season will finish. And while the points totals at the top end of the table and bottom two may be somewhat wild, it perhaps gives a good indication of who is on course to finish where.

97pts (+41)

1. Gillingham

97pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

95pts (+42)

2. Swindon Town

95pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

95pts (+34)

3. Grimsby Town

95pts (+34) Photo: Getty Images

92pts (+22)

4. Walsall

92pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

