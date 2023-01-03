Edit Account-Sign Out
Dom Telford scored twice as Crawley picked up a useful point at Newport.

Supercomputer predicts a season of ongoing struggles for Crawley Town following draw at Newport County with Reds looking over their shoulder at Rochdale, Hartlepool and Gillingham - gallery

Crawley Town picked up a useful point with a 2-2 draw at Newport County last night.

By Stephen Thirkill
1 hour ago

It leaves them six points above the drop zone with the status quo remaining following a draw for Rochdale at Barrow.

And the latest supercomputer prediction believes it isn’t really going to get much better for Town, with a relegation fight looming for the rest of the season.

It gives Crawley a 17 per cent chance of being relegated, a one per cent improvement after the point gained last night.

Here’s how the final table is being predicted to look.

1. Leyton Orient - 92 pts (+34)

Win the league: 55% Promoted: 91% Play-offs:10%

2. Stevenage - 86pts (+25)

Play-off chances: 26% Promotion chances: 72% Win the league 22%

3. Northampton Town - 84pts (+26)

Play-off chances: 31% Promotion chances: 72% Win the league: 22%

4. Salford City - 73pts (+16)

Play-off chances: 39% Promotion chances: 27%

