Crawley Town picked up a useful point with a 2-2 draw at Newport County last night.

It leaves them six points above the drop zone with the status quo remaining following a draw for Rochdale at Barrow.

And the latest supercomputer prediction believes it isn’t really going to get much better for Town, with a relegation fight looming for the rest of the season.

It gives Crawley a 17 per cent chance of being relegated, a one per cent improvement after the point gained last night.

Here’s how the final table is being predicted to look.

1. Leyton Orient - 92 pts (+34) Win the league: 55% Promoted: 91% Play-offs:10% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Stevenage - 86pts (+25) Play-off chances: 26% Promotion chances: 72% Win the league 22% Photo: David Price Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town - 84pts (+26) Play-off chances: 31% Promotion chances: 72% Win the league: 22% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Salford City - 73pts (+16) Play-off chances: 39% Promotion chances: 27% Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales