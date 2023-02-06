Crawley Town have been sucked deeper into relegation trouble following the 1-0 defeat at relegation rivals Gillingham.

The Reds are now one point above Gillingham and know they nee to make the most of their games in hand to get some breaking space.

It looks very bleak for Rochdale right now, but do Town have enough to avoid joining them in next season’s National League.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

1 . Stevenage - 88pts (+29) Win the league: 42% Promotion chances: 86% Play-off chances: 16% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Leyton Orient - 88pts (+27) Win the league: 39% Promotion chances: 87% Play-off chances: 14% Photo: Pete Norton: Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town - 81pts (+23) Win the league: 10% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 41% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Carlisle United - 77pts (+24) Win the league: 4% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 41% Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales