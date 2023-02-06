Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town are now just a point above the drop zone after defeat at Gillingham.

Supercomputer predicts Crawley Town's latest survival chances after defeat to Gillingham, plus where Harrogate Town, Hartlepool United, Rochdale and Colchester United will finish - picture gallery

Crawley Town have been sucked deeper into relegation trouble following the 1-0 defeat at relegation rivals Gillingham.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

The Reds are now one point above Gillingham and know they nee to make the most of their games in hand to get some breaking space.

It looks very bleak for Rochdale right now, but do Town have enough to avoid joining them in next season’s National League.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Town news here.

1. Stevenage - 88pts (+29)

Win the league: 42% Promotion chances: 86% Play-off chances: 16%

2. Leyton Orient - 88pts (+27)

Win the league: 39% Promotion chances: 87% Play-off chances: 14%

3. Northampton Town - 81pts (+23)

Win the league: 10% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 41%

4. Carlisle United - 77pts (+24)

Win the league: 4% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 41%

