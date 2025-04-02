Crawley Town are six points from safety after defeat to Peterborough United on Tuesday.Crawley Town are six points from safety after defeat to Peterborough United on Tuesday.
Supercomputer predicts League One's bottom four as Crawley Town let a crucial point slip from their grasp, while Burton Albion win again to close in on Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 10:18 BST
It’s could be a crucial missed chance after Crawley let a point slip away in a 4-3 defeat against Peterborough last night.

Ricky-Jade Jones scored a stoppage-time penalty to break Crawley hearts after the battling Reds had twice fought back to level.

It could perhaps have been worse with Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town both losing last night.

Crawley now trail Bristol Rovers by six points with six games to go.

The Reds travel to Stevenage at the weekend, with Bristol Rovers facing a tough trip to Bolton Wanderers, while Northampton face a trip to Peterborough.

Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Crawley will finish the season.

109pts (+49)

1. Birmingham City

109pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+29)

2. Wrexham

89pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+31)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

87pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images

82pts (+22)

4. Charlton Athletic

82pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

