Ricky-Jade Jones scored a stoppage-time penalty to break Crawley hearts after the battling Reds had twice fought back to level.

It could perhaps have been worse with Bristol Rovers and Northampton Town both losing last night.

Crawley now trail Bristol Rovers by six points with six games to go.

The Reds travel to Stevenage at the weekend, with Bristol Rovers facing a tough trip to Bolton Wanderers, while Northampton face a trip to Peterborough.

Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Crawley will finish the season.

