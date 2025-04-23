Crawley Town are three points adrift with two games to go after victory on Easter Monday. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly FootballCrawley Town are three points adrift with two games to go after victory on Easter Monday. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football
Crawley Town are three points adrift with two games to go after victory on Easter Monday. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Supercomputer predicts League One's bottom four as Mansfield Town, Burton Albion, Bristol Rovers, Crawley Town and Cambridge United look to beat the drop

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 11:37 BST
Crawley Town kept their survival hopes alive with victory over Exeter City on Easter Monday.

It leaves them trailing Burton Albion and Bristol Rovers by three points, with Burton having a game in hand.

Crawley now face two cup finals to save their League One status, starting with a winnable home game against Northampton Town on Saturday.

The season then ends with another very winnable game at Shrewsbury Town.

So can Crawley complete the Great Escape? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Reds news each day on our website, here.

109pts (+49)

1. Birmingham City

109pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+28)

2. Wrexham

89pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+28)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

86pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+29)

4. Stockport County

85pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield TownLeague OneBurton AlbionBristol RoversNorthampton Town
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice