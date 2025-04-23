It leaves them trailing Burton Albion and Bristol Rovers by three points, with Burton having a game in hand.

Crawley now face two cup finals to save their League One status, starting with a winnable home game against Northampton Town on Saturday.

The season then ends with another very winnable game at Shrewsbury Town.

So can Crawley complete the Great Escape? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

1 . Birmingham City 109pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Wrexham 89pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Wycombe Wanderers 86pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images