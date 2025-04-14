The Reds were beaten at home to Orient leaving them with just four games to save themselves.

It isn’t going to be easy with Birmingham City away next up for Crawley, though winnable games against Exeter, Northampton and Shrewsbury follow the trip to the champions.

At the other end of the table Wycombe kept up the pressure on Wrexham with a victory to pull to a point behind the Welshmen.

Leyton Orient also pulled two points back on Reading in the final play-off place, while Bolton and Huddersfield slipped up.

So who is going up and down? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

1 . Birmingham City 107pts (+51) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Wycombe Wanderers 91pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Wrexham 88pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images