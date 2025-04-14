Crawley Town are six points from safety with four games to go after defeat to Leyton Orient.Crawley Town are six points from safety with four games to go after defeat to Leyton Orient.
Supercomputer predicts League One's promotion and relegation outcomes as Wrexham battle Wycombe Wanderers and Crawley Town, Burton Albion and Bristol Rovers look to beat the drop

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 14th Apr 2025, 14:16 BST
Crawley remain six points adrift of safety with time running out after another weekend defeat.

The Reds were beaten at home to Orient leaving them with just four games to save themselves.

It isn’t going to be easy with Birmingham City away next up for Crawley, though winnable games against Exeter, Northampton and Shrewsbury follow the trip to the champions.

At the other end of the table Wycombe kept up the pressure on Wrexham with a victory to pull to a point behind the Welshmen.

Leyton Orient also pulled two points back on Reading in the final play-off place, while Bolton and Huddersfield slipped up.

So who is going up and down? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

107pts (+51)

1. Birmingham City

107pts (+51) Photo: Getty Images

91pts (+33)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

91pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+29)

3. Wrexham

88pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+29)

4. Stockport County

84pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

