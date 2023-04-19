Crawley Town face their biggest game in years and years when they travel to Hartlepool United on Saturday.

The Reds are three points, and two goals better off than Pools. Hartlepool, however, have scored more goals meaning victory for them would put Crawley back in the drop zone. Victory for Town would give them a six point cushion with two to play and all but safe of relegation.

Supercomputer believes the most likely outcome is a win for United (45%) followed by an away win (31%) and a draw (25%).

The data experts have also revealed which of the two clubs are facing non-league football next season.

Get all the Crawley build up here and build up from the Hartlepool camp here.

