Crawley Town can all but secure EFL safety with victory at Hartlepool United this weekend.

Supercomputer predicts most likely result between Hartlepool United and Crawley Town and which club will be joining Rochdale in next season's National League - picture gallery

Crawley Town face their biggest game in years and years when they travel to Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 19th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

The Reds are three points, and two goals better off than Pools. Hartlepool, however, have scored more goals meaning victory for them would put Crawley back in the drop zone. Victory for Town would give them a six point cushion with two to play and all but safe of relegation.

Supercomputer believes the most likely outcome is a win for United (45%) followed by an away win (31%) and a draw (25%).

The data experts have also revealed which of the two clubs are facing non-league football next season.

Get all the Crawley build up here and build up from the Hartlepool camp here.

Win the league: 97%

1. Leyton Orient - 90pts (+27)

Win the league: 97% Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 77% Play-offs: 27%

2. Stevenage - 82pts (+19)

Promotion: 77% Play-offs: 27% Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 83% Play-offs: 21%

3. Northampton Town - 82pts (+19)

Promotion: 83% Play-offs: 21% Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 43% Play-offs: 80%

4. Stockport County - 78pts (+27)

Promotion: 43% Play-offs: 80% Photo: Naomi Baker

