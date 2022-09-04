Hopes were high that the Reds would be pushing for promotion this time out.

But it’s not gone to plan for Kevin Betsy’s men who are yet to win a League Two game this season.

It leaves them third bottom – with Supercomputer expects their final finishing position to be only one place higher as the club avoids relegation by just one point.

Town are being given a two per cent chance of promotion against a 22 per cent chance of relegation.

Here’s how the final table will look according to the supercomputer.

