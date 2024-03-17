Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Riglar found the net twice in the first half and despite Carly Johns pulling one back in stoppage time, Lewes held on for all three points. That moves them to within two points of Reading in tenth, while London City and Durham are also within striking distance.

Watford, meanwhile, are now four points behind Lewes in bottom spot and need a huge turnaround to avoid the drop.

In a game that was delayed as time was given for waterlogged parts of the pitch to dry out, Lewes started the stronger, Riglar hitting the crossbar and Maria Farrugia knocking home the rebound, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Watford came close to the opener themselves soon after, Coral-Jade Haines hitting the post.

Instead, it was Lewes who came right back up the pitch, Riglar breaking the deadlock on 16 minutes after brilliant work in the build-up by Farrugia. She beat three defenders before finding Aimee Claypole, who teed up Riglar for the simple finish.

Lewes continued to press and were rewarded for their efforts three minutes into injury-time, Riglar again on hand to fire home her second.

Watford improved after the break, Poppy Wilson forcing a brilliant save out of Sophie Whitehouse, who tipped a fierce effort on to the bar. They finally got the ball in the net through Johns, who was the quickest to Gemma Davison’s blocked shot and tapped home. But even with six minutes of added time, they could not find a second and Lewes held on for all three points.

Lewes will now head to promotion-chasers Birmingham City next week as they look to build on a run that has seen them pick up three wins and two draws in their last eight in the league.