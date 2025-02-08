Survival looking ever more distant as Bognor Regis Town lose to Billericay Town

Promotion-chasing Billericay Town secured three points at Nyewood Lane with a 3-0 win over the Rocks – which leaves relegation looking ever more likely for the hosts as the games run out.

Bognor are now 14 points below the safety line – and have only 12 games to save themselves.

The Rocks had chances to get back in the game after going behind but it was another home defeat in front of more than 750 at the Nye Camp.

Early on Calvin Davies fired a long range pass over the defence to Jasper Mather but the ball ran out of play. Good work from Dan Gifford saw him beat his marker and a chance fell to Matt Burgess but he was blocked. Dion Jarvis conceded a corner kick on the right. and Ryan Hall had to tip away Jack Paxman's kick, lofted towards the back post. Bognor conceded in the 14th minute as Paxman's corner was headed back across the goal and Hall palmed it into the path of Bradley Williams to stab home on the back post. Bognor went further behind on 20 minutes as Tyrell Miller-Rodney sped through to score easily after a slip up in midfield by the Rocks. Burgess was fouled and the referee did eventually pull it back for a foul. The free-kick was curled over the defence and Jarvis met it in the air with a powerful header. But Sam Donkin was equal to it, tipping it over the bar on 28 minutes. Davies was fortunate not tio receive a yellow card for another foul. Paxman sent in the free-kick but Ben Steward glanced his header wide. Mather did well to get a ball into the box but Donkin was clever to gather it from the cross. Sheriff had the first chance of the second half as he outwitted Jarvis but his strike was blocked on 50 minutes. Gifford won the ball in Billericay's box but his ball in to Tommy-Lee Higgs ended with a block. Bognor were under pressure as Harvey Rew slipped up, allowing Moses Emmanuel to burst through, but after he seemingly controlled the ball, Hall got something on it to steer the ball wide for a goal kick.

Bognor battle Billericay - picture by Tommy McMillan

A carbon copy of that mistake saw Paxman set through on goal and he confidently powered it high into the net on 54 minutes from the edge of the box for 3-0.

Mather had a strike saved at the near post by the keeper. Then Higgs hit another effort on the turn which forced Donkin into a reaction save.

Gifford won a free-kick right on the touchline. Davies curled it into the area but it was headed over his own bar by Williams on 61 minutes. Jarvis was caught in possession which saw Emmanuel set up Paxman to shoot but Hall managed to get his fingertips to it to steer the ball over the bar.

Burgess's high hanging free-kick was knocked down into the path of Chad Fiel,d who turned but fired over the bar from close range.

The Rocks on the front foot - picture by Tommy McMillan

After a Billericay strike was deflected wide, Montel McKenzie went into the book for taking too long with his throw in on 77 minutes. Ashley Nzala had a chance for Ricay but Hall was there to deny him. Mather had a chance with the goalkeeper stranded but decided not to shoot instantly, and when he did so he was blocked. Burgess won a free-kick with a winding run and after a step-over from Higgs, Burgess fired it low and wide on 86 minutes. A ricochet almost saw Spurway have a chance off Higgs' strike but he was blocked. Tommy Davis battled with Field in the air from Burgess' corner to steer it away for another corner as Bognor tried but failed to get one back.

But despite the team giving 100%, it wasn't enough against a strong Billericay Town outfit, who were second and level on points with leaders Dartford with these three points.