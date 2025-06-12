Chichester City chairman Andy Bell says they’ll start the 2025-26 with the simple aim of surviving in the Isthmian premier division – despite finishing sixth in 24-25.

The Oaklands Park outfit exceeded the expectations of everyone – themselves included – in not only surviving in their first step three campaign but almost reaching the play-offs.

But flying high one season does not change their primary aim – to make sure they ‘embed’ the club at this level.

Bell said last year’s efforts were ‘amazing’ and he praised manager Miles Rutherford, coaches Danny Potter and Darin Killpartrick and the whole off-pitch team who helped make the season a success.

"Our aim was to avoid relegation – and we did," Bell told us. “Our main aim is to embed ourselves in this division, and that will be the same next season. We’ll set out aiming to make sure we stay up.

“It will be as hard if not harder next season. It’s a very competitive division and that does not alter with a few clubs going up or down and others coming in.

"Some teams might approach games against us differently because of what we did in our first season.”

Bell said hard work was continuing off the pitch to make sure the club as a whole kept up with the team’s progess on the field.

He was encouraged that the size of home crowds grew from around 350 at the start of the season to about 500 by its end.

Their new 3G pitch is helping the club become a community hub, but that’s evolving over time, Bell said.

"We’re getting close to sustaining what would be a reasonalbe budget for this level of football but it’s not easy.

"We could always benefit from more fans, more sponsors – there is still a lot of work to as we carry on evolving.”

Bell said he’d been delighted to see more boys and girls playing their football at Chi City as those young players were a big part of the club’s future.

At first-team level, boss Rutherford is hopeful of keeping most of last season’s squad together for the new season, with some additions.