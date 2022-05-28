Sussex boys win regional cup at Crawley Town - and national one at Stoke City

In front of a big crowd at Crawley Town, it was a cagey affair against Surrey but the breakthrough was made halfway through the first half when captain Harry Howell fired in off the post from 18 yards out to give Sussex the lead.

In the second half Surrey pressed for an equaliser but Sussex defended resolutely before Grey Coleman wriggled free in the box from a Sussex set piece to poke the ball home for 2-0. Surrey continued to create chances but the defending was superb and Sussex kept a clean sheet to run out winners.

A week later in the national cup final they took on Kent at Stoke City FC. They were looking for a cup double but most importantly the title of national champions.

The squad stayed over in a hotel where they could relax use tthe Bet 365 Stadium, the biggest ground they’d plated at, early. Kent took a first-half lead and Sussex manager Kevin Laundon – who bosses the team alongside Ben Hutchinson – issued a few stern words at the break.

And within a minute of the restart Freddie Simmonds headed home. Sussex keeper Ethan Pike stood strong but could not stop Kent going 2-1 up with 15 minutes left. Tyler Silsby hit a 25-yard screamer with the last kick to force penalties, which Sussex won 4-2.

The squad comprises boys from Worthing, Eastbourne, Brighton and other districts and they play for a number of clubs around the county, including Brighton and Hove Albion, AS Eastbourne, Worthing FC, Montpelier Villa, Hastings FC, ASC Strickers, Burgess Hill – and even Chelsea

Squad: Laundon, Pike, Rutter, Middleton, Long, Ademola, Yorke Johnson, Subuloye, Hebert, Cullinane, Silsby, Howell, Coleman, Jimenez Nsue Sha, Kartal, Wheeler, Price, Simonds, Brett.

