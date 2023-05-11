The 2022/23 season of the Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup, in partnership with England Football is successfully underway, with Sussex crowning seven as the winners of their county finals competition.

The following teams were crowned champions and have earned the right to represent Sussex in the regional finals of the competition, later this spring:

AFC Langney U10 Boys

Broadridge Heath U14 Boys

Montpelier Villa U16 White Boys

Burgess Hill Town Juniors U10 Green Girls

Hove Park Colts U12 Girls

Rustington Raiders U14 Girls

Eastbourne Borough U16 Girls

The Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup, in partnership with England Football gives young players across the country the chance to get involved in this energy-packed game, compete against other teams and go all the way to the national finals.

Following the culmination of the county finals, successful teams will progress to the regional finals in May/June before competing for the chance to participate in the national finals this summer.

Peter Murphy, Senior Director of Marketing at the Pokémon Company International, commented: “Pokémon is thrilled to see such high engagement in the Sussex finals of the Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup, including so many first time participants. With the 2022/23 season seeing a record number of team entrants, this only bodes well for the later stages of the competition. It’s great to see a range of teams competing in this year’s competition as they continue to develop their futsal skills. We can’t wait to see how the winners perform in the regional finals of the competition.”

Louise Gear, Head of Development at The FA added: “What an exciting start to this year’s Pokémon Futsal Youth Cup. It has been fantastic to see so many young players from clubs up and down the country taking part and enjoying the competition, and we look forward to seeing who will be crowned winners come the finals.”