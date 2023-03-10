Sussex cup semi-final spot is Punnetts’ prize

Punnetts Town will fly the flag for the Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League in the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup semi-finals.

The Premier Division high-fliers booked their place in the last four of the county competition by overturning a half-time deficit to win 2-1 at home to Bosham in Saturday's quarter-final.

Goals from Harry Worsell and Alex Burton ensured Punnetts turned the tie around against Southern Combination League Division Two opposition and continued their excellent run.

Their eighth consecutive victory in all competitions (including penalty shootouts) earned Punnetts a trip to unbeaten Mid Sussex League Premier Division leaders Hollington United.

Leagues and cups are reaching their conclusions

Ninfield were unsuccessful, however, in their quest to reach the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup final, losing 3-1 away to Cuckfield Town.

A late Mark Franks goal was all the Division Two title hopefuls had to show for their efforts against Mid Sussex League Division One side Cuckfield.

Crowhurst II booked their place in the ESFL Division Three/Four Challenge Cup final on the back of a 4-1 semi-final success away to Sovereign Saints II.

James McGrath, Anton Neil, Steve Payne and Ben Thorpe scored for the Crows, who will meet fellow Division Three title hopefuls Herstmonceux on a date to be announced. Wayne Green netted for Saints.

Orington and Sandhurst will go head-to-head in the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup final after coming through close-fought semi-finals.

Division One high-fliers Sandhurst prevailed 14-13 after an extraordinary penalty shoot-out away to Division Three outfit Catsfield.

The game itself had earlier finished in a 1-1 draw, with James Found yet again on target for Sandhurst.

In the bottom half of the draw, Orington triumphed 1-0 after extra-time in an all-Division Three encounter at home to Ticehurst.

Andrew Swindles came off the bench to net a late winner for Orington, who have remarkably now recorded six successive wins and clean sheets.

As far as the league is concerned, the Premier Division title race took another twist with leaders Bexhill Town suffering a third defeat in four league matches.

The top dogs were beaten 2-1 away to eighth-placed Bexhill AAC and remain five points ahead of second-placed Punnetts, but having now played twice more.

The goals of Rosh Wells and James Magraw won it for AAC - and avenged a cup loss to the same opponents seven days previously. Jay Edwards netted for Town.

Third-placed Crowhurst saw their hopes fade with a 3-1 loss away to seventh-placed Sidley United - halting their five-game unbeaten run in league and cup.

Logan Copley's brace put Sidley two-up at the break and Ash Carey added a third 10 minutes after the turnaround. Crowhurst pulled one back on the hour through Reece Johnson.

Fourth-placed Rye Town took full advantage of Bexhill Town and Crowhurst losing by winning 2-0 away to St Leonards Social.

Second-half strikes by Milton Miltiadou and Sam Henham have left Rye eight points behind the leaders with no less than five games in hand.

Westfield II jumped above Social into the top five thanks to a 3-1 victory at Robertsbridge United, whose scorer was Danny Turner.

Hawkhurst United moved five points above second-bottom Rock-a-Nore after beating them 3-1 at King George V Playing Field.

The finishing of Alfie Field, Leon Fisher and Mark Mitchell ensured Hawkhurst ended a run of 11 matches without a win across all competitions stretching back to the first half of October.

Division One leaders The JC Tackleway were surprisingly held to a 2-2 away to a Battle Town II side which responded superbly to a 9-1 defeat the previous weekend.

Toby Payne and Kale Hakos struck for Tackleway, who are five points clear of second-placed Sandhurst having played twice more, but Tyler Smith's double gave Battle an excellent point.

Third-placed SC Pass+Move Arrows will still harbour hope of reeling in the top two following their 3-0 success at home to Little Common II.

Callum Brand and Joshua Paige were among the scorers for the Arrows, who are 13 points adrift of Tackleway having played four fewer fixtures.

With Ninfield in cup action, Peche Hill Select returned to the summit of Division Two courtesy of a 2-1 triumph away to Northiam 75.

Peche are three points better off than Ninfield, but have played three more fixtures. A Dean Hilton Huish goal wasn't quite enough for Northiam.

Third-placed Hollington United II saw their quest to catch the teams above them suffer a significant blow as a 1-0 lead turned into a 2-1 reverse at home to Hooe.

The goals of Callum Holt-Burgess and a late Arthur Pepper winner ensured eighth-placed Hooe left Gibbons Field celebrating for the second time in three Saturdays.

Taylor Beale's goal had given Hollington the upper hand, but they are now seven points back of Peche Hill having played two fewer fixtures.

Victoria Baptists moved back up to fourth after making it back-to-back wins with a 3-0 victory away to Bexhill Rovers. Joe Pratt, Chris May and Joe Bellett found the back of the net.

Icklesham Casuals pulled four points clear from the foot of the standings by virtue of a 4-2 success at home to seventh-placed SC Pass+Move Arrows II.

Phil Badrock's hat-trick and one from Reuben Shand did the damage for Casuals, while Zachary Bryant and Alex Cunningham were on target for the Arrows.

Division Three pacesetters Herstmonceux preserved their nine-point cushion via a convincing 7-0 triumph in the top-versus-bottom clash at home to Westfield III.

Two goals each from Jake Brown and Toby Jones, and one apiece by Mark Stillwell and Hamit Toska helped the leaders to their 12th win from 15 league outings this term.

Second-placed Parkfield, who have played once more than Herstmonceux, were made to work for their 2-1 victory at home to second-bottom Hastings Comets.

The goals of Almskhan Jalat and Calum Nolan just about proved sufficient for Parkfield, despite Kurt Foster scoring for the Comets.

Third-placed Rye Town II remain just two points behind Parkfield with three games in hand after narrowly overcoming Bexhill AAC II 3-2 on home turf.

Ollie Barrow's brace and one from Liam Sayer were just about sufficient for a Rye team which finished with 10 men. Dominic Sinden scored both AAC goals.

Welcroft Park Rangers II put the previous weekend's blip firmly behind them with a 5-0 success at home to Hawkhurst United II.

Strikes by Benjamin Akehurst (2), George Jones, James Burnett and James Martin mean three wins from their remaining five matches will guarantee Welcroft the title.

Second-placed Sedlescombe Rangers Development made it four victories on the bounce by seeing off SC Pass+Move Arrows III 10-1 at Bexhill Road.

Tom Ackerley plundered a five-goal salvo and Jake Warner grabbed a hat-trick, while Ben Linklater and Ben Cowell also got in on the act for Sedlescombe.

A solitary Jake Turner goal was enough to give third-placed Westfield IV a 1-0 triumph at home to fourth-placed Battle Town III. The gap between the two sides is now five points.

The JC Tackleway II are just a point adrift of Battle in fifth after winning 5-3 in an eight-goal thriller at home to Robertsbridge United II.

Jamie Pelling helped himself to four of Tackleway's goals, with Nathan Smith contributing the other. Jack Dean's brace and one by Sebastian Collingwood made up the Robertsbridge reply.

Sixth-placed Burwash are still level on points with Tackleway, having played a match fewer, following their 4-2 victory at home to Hastings Athletic.

Drew Clifton, Max Taylor and Charlie Wilson were among the scorers for Burwash, while Charlie Macdonald claimed both of Athletic's goals.

The coming weekend's fixtures include several intriguing top-of-the-table affairs in the league, plus a handful of semi-finals in the Hastings & District FA knockout competitions.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Bexhill Town 15-33 (+18 goal difference), Punnetts Town 13-28 (+22), Crowhurst 14-25 (+29), Rye Town 10-25 (+13), Westfield II 10-17 (+2), St Leonards Social 14-16 (-21), Sidley United* 13-15 (-9), Bexhill AAC 8-12 (+3), Hawkhurst United 14-12 (-19), Rock-a-Nore* 14-7 (-9), Robertsbridge United 11-3 (-29). * = points adjusted

Division 1 (played-points): The JC Tackleway 10-26 (+34), Sandhurst 8-21 (+10), SC Pass+Move Arrows 6-13 (+12), Little Common II 11-10 (-12), Wadhurst United* 12-8 (-10), Battle Town II 11-3 (-34). * = points adjusted. South Coast Athletico, AFC Jesters withdrawn

Division 2 (played-points): Peche Hill Select 14-30 (+9), Ninfield 11-27 (+17), Hollington United II 12-23 (+12), Victoria Baptists 13-19 (+5), Sedlescombe Rangers II 14-18 (+2), Northiam 75 13-16 (+3), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 13-16 (-6), Hooe 13-14 (-7), Icklesham Casuals 15-13 (-22), Bexhill Rovers 12-9 (-13).

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 15-38 (+40), Parkfield 16-29 (+2), Rye Town II* 13-27 (+17), Orington 13-24 (+10), Crowhurst II 9-21 (+20), Catsfield 12-20 (+1), Sovereign Saints II 11-17 (+1), Ticehurst* 8-10 (+8), Mountfield United 12-10 (-11), Bexhill AAC II 12-10 (-13), Hastings Comets 13-6 (-23), Westfield III 16-4 (-52). * = points adjusted

Division 4 (played-points): Welcroft Park Rangers II 13-34 (+37), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 14-30 (+15), Westfield IV 15-27 (+12), Battle Town III 16-22 (+5), The JC Tackleway II 16-21 (+8), Burwash 15-21 (-8), Robertsbridge United II 13-18 (+1), Hawkhurst United II 12-14 (-16), SC Pass+Move Arrows III* 14-12 (-30), Hastings Athletic 16-11 (-24).

Saturday March 11 fixtures - Premier Division (2pm): Bexhill AAC v St Leonards Social, Robertsbridge United v Punnetts Town, Rye Town v Sidley United, Westfield II v Hawkhurst United.

Division 1 (2pm): Battle Town II v SC Pass+Move Arrows, Sandhurst v The JC Tackleway.

Division 2 (2pm): Hooe v Northiam 75, Ninfield v Hollington United II, SC Pass+Move Arrows II v Victoria Baptists.

Division 3 (2pm): Hastings Comets v Orington, Herstmonceux v Parkfield, Mountfield United v Rye Town II, Westfield III v Bexhill AAC II.

Division 4 (2pm): The JC Tackleway II v Hastings Athletic, Welcroft Park Rangers II v Sedlescombe Rangers Development.

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Challenge Cup semi-final (1.30pm): Crowhurst v Bexhill Town.

Hastings & District FA Junior Challenge Cup semi-finals (1.30pm): Peche Hill Select v Bexhill Rovers, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Wadhurst United.

