Sussex football stalwart was left struggling to breathe after on-pitch collision

Hassocks' Pat Harding is recovering but will be out for six to eight weeks / Picture: Hassocks FC

The Isthmian League South East visitors were already 7-1 ahead when the incident took place in the final minute. A long throw into the box saw the Hawks keeper come flying out in an attempt to claim the ball.

Harding was sent to the ground after the clattering, where he remained far beyond the final whistle struggling to breathe.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

X-rays revealed three broken ribs and Harding spent an uncomfortable night on the accident and emergency trauma ward under observation.

Miraculously, no operation was needed. Harding being Harding, he remained happy and sprightly despite the incident, to the amazement of the hospital staff.

He was discharged on Monday and was returning for a routine inspection yesterday. All being well, doctors believe Harding should be able to resume football in six to eight weeks.

Although a significant setback for Hassocks ahead of the Southern Combination League season kicking off this Saturday against Peacehaven & Telscombe, it is still a far better prognosis than head coach James Westlake might have been expecting given those scenes at the end of Whitehawk clash.

Westlake’s first pre-season at the helm had been going relatively smoothly until Whitehawk arrived, including when giving Burgess Hill Town a real fright in the Ann John Trophy last week before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat (report inside).

But Whitehawk, under new boss Shaun Saunders, were a class above Hassocks all afternoon, even as the Robins were their own worst enemy at times.

Every loose pass or mistake made by Hassocks was punished, especially in a first half which saw five of Whitehawk’s seven goals arrive.