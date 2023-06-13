Sussex futsal team clinch place at national Pokemon finals

Placing first in their age category in the tournament werr Montpelier Villa Youth U16 Whites boys’ team.
The regional finals were the penultimate stage of this successful national youth futsal tournament organised by Pokemon and England Football.
The four regional finals offer teams a chance to represent their country and compete with the very best futsal teams from their region, with the winners of the competition earning a coveted place at the national finals of the Pokemon Futsal Youth Cup on the July 8 and 9.
The Pokemon Futsal Youth Cup, in partnership with England Football gives young players across the country the chance to get involved in this energy packed game, compete against other teams and go all the way to the national finals.
Louise Gear, Head of Development at The FA added: “We’re delighted with what we have seen at regional finals of the Pokemon Futsal Youth Cup, in what continues to be a brilliant competition. It has been fantastic to see just how much involvement in this competition means to these players, we look forward to seeing who will be crowned winner come the finals.”
Pokemon is the title partner of the England Football’s Youth Futsal Programme which aims to work with boys and girls aged 8-16. Alongside the Pokemon Futsal initiative in school, youth football clubs across the country will take part in this season’s cup by England Football, with the competition kicking off in November and culminating at the national finals in July.